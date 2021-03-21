Over 2 million COVID infections in Florida

Florida currently records over 2 million coronavirus infections as vaccination continues to spread faster than pathogens.

State health officials recorded 2,004,362 COVID-19 cases as of Saturday. This includes infectious diseases found in 36,990 out-of-state residents diagnosed here.

New cases added 5,105 to the Florida count. This is lower than what the state saw in early January, equivalent to early November, before people gathered for Thanksgiving caused a major spike in infection.

About 9.2% of Florida’s approximately 21.5 million inhabitants have so far been infected with COVID-19, which is 1 in 11 people. Fifty-one percent of state cases occurred after Thanksgiving on November 26th.

Health officials added 339 infections to the Palm Beach County count on Saturday for a total of 127,830.

However, vaccination is growing faster than fatal respiratory illness.

More than 12% of Florida’s population, about 1 in 8 people, are completely vaccinated against COVID-19.

Healthcare workers injected 2,674,975 people across the state, of whom 2,566,379 were residents, with a single Johnson & Johnson vaccine or booster shots of Modana and Pfizer prescriptions.

As of Saturday, about 16% of Palm Beach County’s approximately 1.5 million inhabitants, or about 1 in 6 people, have been vaccinated. Health officials aggregated 127,491 cases, an increase of 339 from Friday.

Florida’s third most populous county, Palm Beach County, is second only to Miami-Dade, the largest county for inoculation. The latter has 290,260 vaccinated residents.

However, as the Palm Beach Postanalytic of vaccine data from the State County Health Department shows, vaccines have not reached the elderly in Palm Beach County equally.

According to a Palm Beach Post analysis comparing census estimates with vaccine data, less than half of the elderly aged 65 and over in some areas, and the majority in others, will be at least by February 27. I was receiving one injection. Display on map According to Dr. Arina Alonso, director of state-owned county health on Wednesday.

Governor Ron DeSantis at the time restricted vaccination to seniors over the age of 65, healthcare professionals, nursing home patients, and hospitals considered “very vulnerable” to COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccination rate for the elderly in Palm Beach County zip code

As of February 26, for residents aged 65 and over.

Source: Palm Beach County Health Department and 2015-2019 American Community Survey

Approximately 26% of the elderly with zip code 33460 covering Lake Worth Beach have been vaccinated at least once, compared to 26% in the adjacent 33461 west of the town.

About 49% of the elderly with zip code 33478 across Jupiter Farms were in the same situation.

Also, 35% of seniors with ZIP code 33430 and 45% of 33493 (South Bay and Belle Glade, respectively) had at least one jab at a time.

Glades in February after local leaders pointed out in a letter to DeSantis that plans to have Publix supermarkets handle most of the vaccine distribution excluded rural communities due to lack of stores in the grocery chain. The inoculation site has opened for the residents of.

Meanwhile, about 93% of older people with zip codes such as 33434 west of Boca Raton, and 82% of 33446 west of Delray Beach received one or both shots.

Broward County, south of Palm Beach County, is federally backed by age-restricted vaccination sites, preventing far more elderly people in South County than elsewhere, according to Alonso. I was vaccinated.

Alonso said Thursday that there was no list of addresses on these sites and Palm Beach County government officials were collecting that information.

A Palm Beach County spokeswoman has not responded to requests for such information. A spokesman for Broward County said the county was not tracking federal-backed sites at its borders.

Meanwhile, the status will be sent More shots to sites in the majority of black areas In Palm Beach County, weeks after criticism that those neighborhoods were ignored.

According to state distribution reports, the state will send 1,170 initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Gaines Park in West Palm Beach and the Ezelhester Community Center in Boynton Beach.

For all residents of the county, the first permanent site in the majority of black areas was opened Thursday at the Wells Recreation Center on Riviera Beach. Mayor Jonathan Evans states that healthcare professionals give 600 doses weekly.

Healthcare workers have completely vaccinated 44% of Florida’s approximately 4.5 million older people and 54% of an estimated 364,559 in Palm Beach County. In addition, 25% across the state and 18% across the county are waiting for booster shots.

As vaccinations surge, so do deaths.

COVID-19 killed 33,337 people across Florida as of Saturday, state health officials reported, an increase of 64 from Friday. Deaths can take weeks to be processed by the health department and included in the report.

The death toll in Palm Beach County was 2,645 on Saturday, an increase of two from Friday.

Approximately 5.4% of newly published coronavirus test results across Florida, along with 5.3% in Palm Beach County, returned positive for the disease.

An average of 5.5% of state-wide tests and 5.6% of county-wide tests have returned positive in the last two weeks. Health experts recommend a persistent positive rate of less than 5% before considering putting the virus under control.