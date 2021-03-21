Health
COVID NYC Update: Pharmacies are currently vaccinations for people with underlying New York City disease
People with underlying illness can be vaccinated at a pharmacy.
Pharmacies are currently planning three groups of vaccinations:
-60 years old and over
-Teachers, school staff, nursery teachers
-Things with underlying conditions
To be on the safe side, these are the fundamental conditions for vaccination in New York.
-Cancer (currently or in remission, including 9/11 related cancers)
-Cerebrovascular accident (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
-Chronic kidney disease
-Heart conditions including, but not limited to, heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy or hypertension (hypertension)
-Immunodeficiency due to solid organ transplant or blood or bone marrow transplant (immunity weakness), immunodeficiency, HIV, use of corticosteroids, use of other immunocompromised drugs or other causes
-Intellectual and developmental disorders, including Down syndrome
–Liver disease
-Neurological conditions including, but not limited to, Alzheimer’s disease or dementia
-Lung disease including, but not limited to, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate to severe), pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, and related lung disease
-pregnancy
-Severe obesity (body mass index 40 kg / m2 or more), obesity (body mass index 30 kg / m2-40 kg / m2)
-Sickle cell disease, or thalassemia
Type -1 or type 2 diabetes
Book here:
— Walgreens
— CVS
— Rite Aid
If you do not have access to your computer, you can book your vaccine at the pharmacy by phone.
-800- Walgreens
-800-SHOP-CVS
-800-RITE-AID
