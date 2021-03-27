COVID Vaccine Update: Studies suggest that booster shots may be needed until the infection is gone

New York (WABC)-The COVID-19 vaccine may need to undergo similar changes until the infection rate is reduced, as the influenza vaccine is adjusted annually to combat viral changes and mutations. Research suggests.

A team of researchers at a German research hospital found that four common cold coronaviruses that infect humans by the same peplomer mechanism used by SARS-CoV-2 evade the immune system, similar to influenza virus. I found that.

However, researchers say a good sign of COVID-19 is that the coronavirus evolved about four times slower than the influenza virus.

Nevertheless, SARS-CoV-2 is mutating at a faster rate than the coronavirus in the study and may not slow down until the worldwide infection rate drops dramatically.

As a result, vaccine producers such as Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson are already working on boosters to make vaccines more effective against mutants.

Fauci presents a scenario where experts can loosen face mask recommendations

Vaccinated Americans may be “much more generous” in their decisions if new studies show that vaccination prevents COVID-19 infection Whether to wear a face maskSaid Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top expert in infectious diseases in the United States.

However, he also said that face mask removal cannot be recommended until daily COVID infections are dramatically reduced.

NJ Transit Vaccination Bus Driver, Transit Worker

New Jersey Transit Bus drivers and transit workers will be vaccinated with COVID-19 on Saturday. All public transport workers in the state were first qualified on March 15. At least 21 NJ Transit employees have died from complications from the coronavirus.

The first priest in the United States who died of COVID remembers

Rev. Jorge Ortiz Galai, a Mexican-born Rev. Brooklyn, became the first deceased priest in the United States as a result of COVID-19.

Bishop Nicholas Dimarzio will lead a commemorative mass on Saturday at St. Brigitte’s Church in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

After the COVID-19 screen, 5,000 people attend a rock concert in Barcelona

To test its effectiveness in preventing outbreaks at large cultural events, 5,000 music lovers will attend a rock concert in Barcelona after passing the COVID-19 screening.

The show on Saturday is licensed by the Spanish health authorities. Concert attendees will be tested for antigens hours before the concert.

Those with a negative test result can attend an indoor concert and mix freely, but a face mask is a must. The concert is an expanded version of the December case study based on a concert for 500 people who said the organizers showed no signs of transmission.

NYCCOVID Trace Initiative

NYC is spending $ 600 million on the COVID Trace Initiative. More tracers were hired in the first two weeks of March due to the surge in cases during the post-holiday period.

Thanks to the new efforts, the city has achieved its goal of reaching at least 90% of those who test positive. This is a goal that has not been achieved since Thanksgiving.

New York announces digital “Excelsior” pass to help business reopen

Friday Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo Announcing the release of Excelsior Pass, A free, voluntary platform developed in partnership with IBM that leverages secure technology to verify recent negative PCR or antigen test results or proof of vaccination of an individual. The goal is to be able to quickly track the reopening of companies and event venues in accordance with State Department guidelines.

Similar to mobile airline boarding passes, individuals can print the pass or save it on their smartphone using the Excelsior Pass Wallet app. Each pass has a secure QR code that allows participating companies and venues to scan using the companion app to verify proof of COVID-19 negative test results or vaccinations.

Spain, spurred by the blockade, tries four days a week

Experiment Reduce one business day a week I’m trying to go all over the country in Spain. A three-year pilot project spends € 50 million ($ 59 million) from the European Union’s large coronavirus recovery fund to allow companies to resize employees and reorganize production workflows a week Compensation for adapting to 32 hours of work.

Some companies have already embraced this trend, but pandemics are accelerating it. Proponents say shorter schedules can benefit work-life balance and three-day weekends can boost spending. But critics argue that the pandemic-swayed economy is not the basis for the experiment.

Israelis gather for the Passover festival to celebrate their release from the virus

The Israelis will once again hold a large family gathering this weekend to celebrate the Passover festival. This is a Jewish holiday reminiscent of the Israelites’ Bible flight from Egypt.

This is due to the success of the coronavirus vaccination campaign, which inoculated 80% of the country’s adult population. Authorities have reopened restaurants, hotels, museums and theaters, allowing indoor gatherings of up to 20 people. This is a major shift from last year when Israel was in the first of three blockades and people were mostly trapped in their homes.

China outlines COVID-derived findings prior to WHO report

Chinese officials explained to diplomats on Friday about ongoing research on the origin of COVID-19, prior to the expected release of the long-awaited report from the World Health Organization.

The briefing seemed to be an attempt to elicit China’s view of the report involved in the diplomat’s quarrel. The United States and others questioned China’s influence and the independence of its findings, and accused critics of China’s politicization of scientific research.

When did you realize that the COVID pandemic changed everything?

Many of us had the most frequent moments in March 2020 when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. We were able to move forward and adapt to the new normal, but that memory still remains with us. Tell me: what was that moment for you??

