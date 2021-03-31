T cells induced by COVID-19 infection respond to new viral mutants-US study





(This March 30th article amended the last paragraph to indicate that the treatise was peer-reviewed.) File photo: The hyperfine morphology of the 2019 Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) can be seen in the illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, USA on January 29, 2020. ..Dan Higgins, Handouts via MAM / CDC / Reuters / File Photos Chicago (Reuters)-A key component of the immune system known as T cells that respond to fight infections from the original version of the new coronavirus is of greatest concern, according to a released US laboratory study. It also seems to protect against three new viral variants on Tuesday. Several recent studies have shown that certain variants of the new coronavirus may weaken the immune defenses from antibodies and vaccines. However, antibodies that block coronavirus from attaching to human cells may not be able to give the big picture, according to a study by researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). T cells appear to play an important additional protective role. “Our data and results from other groups show that the T cell response to COVID-19 in individuals infected with the first viral variant fully recognizes the major new mutants identified in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil. It shows that it looks like it is, “said Andrew Red of NIAID and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, who led the study. The researchers analyzed the blood of 30 people who recovered from COVID-19 before the emergence of new, more contagious mutants. From those samples, we identified specific forms of T cells that were active against the virus and investigated how these T cells function against related mutants in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. .. They found that the T cell response remained largely intact and that virtually all mutations in the studied mutants could be recognized. The findings add to previous studies that also suggested that T cell protection appears to remain intact against the mutant. NIAID researchers said larger studies are needed to confirm the findings. Continuous monitoring of mutants that escape protection of both antibodies and T cells is needed, Redd said. This paper has been peer-reviewed and approved for publication in the Open Forum Infectious Diseases. Report by Julie Steenhuysen; edited by Bill Berkrot

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos