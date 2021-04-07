Give low-paying healthcare workers paid leave to recover from the side effects of the vaccine





The continued rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine across the United States ensures that low-wage, hourly health workers who receive the vaccine will receive two days of paid leave if they are unable to attend work after the injection due to side effects. We need a national policy to do so.Yale University doctors in an opinion piece on April 7 USA Today.. Dr. Britaroy is a director of artificial health and an assistant professor of medicine and epidemiology at Yale University, based in New Haven, Connecticut. Howard Forman, MD, is a professor of public health, administration, and economics at Yale University. They said that many low-paying hourly health care workers had to take vacations already to recover from COVID-19 and take care of their families, shortening paid hours for pandemics and adding He said he couldn't take a vacation. "Is it realistic to ask them to do something that is likely to require them to take additional unpaid vacations when they are already in an unstable financial position?" Asked the doctor. According to doctors, a coherent national policy to ensure that these workers receive two days of paid vaccination adverse event leave is an hourly wage requirement for all less than 300% of federal poverty levels, including health care workers. Members should be funded by the federal government. Only employees who are fully vaccinated are eligible. "For those who can't afford to pay to support the health and well-being of our country, offering an additional two days of'vaccine leave'in the year seems like a low price," said the doctor. It was.

