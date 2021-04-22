Manitoba reporting an increase in tick-borne disease





Winnipeg-State states that tick-borne disease has increased over the past few years and that cases of Lyme disease have more than doubled in five years. As more Manitoba people spend more time outdoors in warm climates, the state warns people to watch out for mites. Santina Lee, head of health care at Manitoba Health and Seniors Care, told CTV News that the state has seen an increase in tick-borne diseases, especially Lyme disease, over the past few years. “In the last few years, there has been a growing awareness of mites, especially black-footed mites, and I think more and more people are looking for tick-borne diseases. More and more people are checking themselves, noticing and looking for them. I think it is, “said Lee. The total number of tick-borne diseases reported in 2020 is not available due to pandemic delays, but the state has shown that between 2015 and 2019, the number of reported cases of Lyme disease more than doubled. I will. The state said black-footed ticks, also known as deer ticks, are responsible for the spread of tick-borne diseases. Although mites are more common in southern Manitoba, Lee said that mites can occur in unexpected areas, which vary from season to season. “That’s a really important reason for being aware of ticks,” she said. “No matter where you live or where you are active.” She said mites tend to be on tall grass and shrubs. She said hikers should stick to the center of the trail and check for ticks when they get home. The state has launched a new eTick program to help Manitoba identify what types of mites may have bitten them. “Once you find a tick, you can take a picture and upload it to your website or free app so you can contact an expert to help you identify what you see in the picture. It’s a tick seed.” Said. read more: A new program to help Manitoba identify ticks quickly Lee said that if someone was bitten by a black-footed tick, they should monitor their symptoms and contact their healthcare provider as soon as possible. -Use files from Kayla Rosen on CTV

