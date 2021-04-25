Breakthroughs in “breakthrough” vaccines in the global battle against malaria





The new malaria vaccine has proven to be 77% effective in infant trials, according to British researchers, and could be a potential game changer for deadly mosquito-borne diseases.

In clinical trials in Burkina Faso, Matrix-M vaccine Developed by the Jenner Institute at Oxford University-450 babies inoculated in 2019 were found to be 77% effective after one year of follow-up, Oxford researchers said in a statement. .. No serious adverse events have been reported. It is the first candidate vaccine for malaria Exceed the goals set by the United Nations World Health Organization, For researchers to create a 75% effective jab by 2030. Currently, a broader “Phase 3” trial of 4,800 children will be conducted in four African countries in collaboration with the Serum Institute of India and the US pharmaceutical company Novavax. Professor Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute, which developed the coronavirus vaccine and is now distributed worldwide by Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, said the test results were a “great day” in the global fight against malaria. Said that he showed. “We need to build on this. We need to line up all the ducks. We need to avoid the safety signal, but I think it’s likely now. We can overcome this.” He told PA News. agency. He pointed out that while the vaccine against Covid-19 was rapidly approved, the first trials of the vaccine against malaria date back to the 1940s. Prior to Sunday’s World Malaria Day, the United Nations Health Organization claims that eradicating the disease, which kills about 400,000 people worldwide each year, is a “feasible goal for all countries.” But the breakthrough in vaccines remains important, and the British Prime Minister said Boris Johnson Oxford’s test results are “breakthroughs,” he said. “Malaria kills hundreds of thousands of children each year. Effective vaccines have the potential to end this global tragedy,” he said on Twitter. This is a breakthrough for our team. @UniofOxford The person who developed the COVID-19 vaccine. Malaria kills hundreds of thousands of children each year. Effective vaccines have the potential to end this global tragedy.

https://t.co/9ZiKfzO27s — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 23, 2021

High risk children “Malaria killed at least four times as many people in Africa as Covid last year,” Hill said. “And no one has been wondering for a while whether Covid should review and approve emergency use in Africa. Of course, it happened very quickly. “So why should Africa not give emergency use authorization in favor of illnesses that kill children first, not the elderly, and certainly kill more?” The Serum Institute has promised at least 200 million doses a year, and Hill said Matrix-M “could have a significant impact on public health if licensed.” The vaccine was given in a randomized controlled trial of 450 infants aged 5 to 17 months. The control group was vaccinated against rabies instead. The baby received a booster vaccine one year later. “Malaria is one of the leading causes of child mortality in Africa,” said Professor Charlemagne Uedraogo, Minister of Health in Burkina Faso. “We have helped test various new vaccine candidates in Burkina Faso. These new data show that the approval of a very useful new malaria vaccine may occur in the coming years. I will. “ “It will be a very important new tool for controlling malaria and saving many lives.” The results of the clinical trial were reported in a preprinted article on the website of the British medical journal The Lancet. (AFP)

