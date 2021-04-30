The study discusses the link between BMI and COVID severity

These findings suggest that vaccination policies should prioritize obese people, especially now that vaccines are being rolled out to younger age groups, the researchers said.

According to a study published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology Journal, overweight is associated with an increased risk of worse consequences from COVID-19, such as increased ICU admission rates.

Researchers at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom said this was the first large-scale study to report the effect of body weight on the risk of worse outcomes from COVID-19 over the entire body mass index (BMI) range.

BMI is a measure of body fat calculated by dividing your weight in kilograms by the square of your height in meters.

The study is based on more than 6.9 million people living in the United Kingdom and includes data from more than 20,000 COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized or died during the first wave of a pandemic in the United Kingdom.

Researchers find that people with a BMI above 23 kilograms / square meter (kg / m2) begin to be at increased risk of worse consequences from COVID-19, which is believed to be in the healthy range. Did. They said the risk of hospitalization was 5% higher for each unit of BMI and 10% higher for each unit of ICU admission.

People with low weight (BMI <18.5) also had worse COVID-19 results, they said.

Studies show that the effect of overweight on the risk of severe COVID-19 was greatest in adolescents aged 20-39 and decreased after age 60.

Researchers said that increased BMI had little effect on the risk of severe COVID-19 in people over the age of 80. However, they said the overall incidence of severe COVID-19 in people aged 20-39 years was lower than in all other age groups.

Carmen Piernas, lead author of research at Oxford University, said:

“We also show that the risk associated with overweight is greatest in people under the age of 40, and that weight has little or no effect on the likelihood of developing severe COVID-19 after age 80.” Said Piernas.

These findings suggest that vaccination policies should prioritize obese people, especially now that vaccines are being rolled out to younger age groups, the researchers said.

Previous studies have reported that obesity after SARS-CoV-2 virus infection is associated with more severe outcomes, which affects the effect of overweight on COVID-19 outcomes across the full range of BMI. This is the first study to investigate.

It is based on anonymous health records from 6,910,685 community-based patients in the QResearch database of electronic patient health records collected regularly in the United Kingdom.

All participants included in the study were over 20 years of age and had at least one BMI measurement in their records. The average BMI for the entire study group was 26.8 kg / m2.

The researchers analyzed the records from January 24 to April 30, 2020 to see the results associated with severe COVID-19 disease.

“We don’t yet know that weight loss reduces the risk of the consequences of COVID-19, which is particularly serious, but it’s very plausible and ensures other health benefits,” said university co-leader Professor Paul Aveyard. Will bring to. ” Of Oxford’s Primary Care Health Sciences Nafield Division.

Researchers have noticed that their research has some limitations.

They said the analysis of the effects of BMI may be limited by a smaller sample of people with recent BMI measurements.

However, if researchers excluded BMI measurements that were more than a year old at the start of the study period, the findings did not change.