A letter to science breaks the “gag” of the story about the origin of Covid – Manomet Current
For over a year, a group of researchers ridiculed the idea that Covid-19 might have initially escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, and treated it as a conspiracy theory. Today, their control over this story within the scientific community is diminishing as more and more experts seek to scrutinize this hypothesis of laboratory leaks.
In a letter released at Science on Friday, 18 scientists are calling for an investigation into the cause of the pandemic that does not rule out the possibility of a leak in the laboratory.Theory of accidental release from the laboratory and the theory of zoonotic overflow [quando um patógeno é transmitido de animais para humanos] “They write” remains viable. Knowing how Covid-19 occurred is essential in guiding global strategies to mitigate the risk of future outbreaks. “”
These researchers include Dr. Shi Zhengli of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Dr. Ralph Baric, a leading coronavirus expert who studied bat coronaviruses, and several other major virologists. They worked with WHO Director General, intelligence officials, and other U.S. government experts to make such a theory “very unlikely, despite WHO collaborative research and findings from China. “. Like US President Joe Biden and the governments of 13 other countries who signed a US-led statement after the report was released, they are concerned about how the group came to a conclusion.
The researcher’s letter arrives when members of the US Congress begin to step up their investigation into potential laboratory leaks as a source of the new coronavirus. The scientist’s letter has already caught the attention of US lawmakers involved in Covid’s research efforts. Representatives of Cathy McMorris Rogers, Brett Guthrie and Morgan Griffiths said in a statement:
Jamie Mezel, a WHO consultant and senior member of the Atlantic Council, a research group on international affairs, explained the meaning of the letter on Twitter. “The Gag Order on the general perception of laboratory accidents as a possible cause of a pandemic has just been broken. After the publication of the letter to science, it is not possible for scientific journals and the media to present this viable hypothesis in detail. I’m irresponsible.
The authors of the scientific letter consider the joint report of WHO and China to be flawed and assess the probabilities of various theories about the origin of the virus evaluated by the Panel. In a laboratory accident, the team rated the hypothesis of zoonotic overflow from an intermediate host as “very likely” and the laboratory accident as “very unlikely”. I evaluated it.
The author of the letter adds: “In addition, the two theories were not considered in a balanced manner. Only four of the report and its appendix, page 313, dealt with the possibility of an accident in the laboratory.”
This letter does not show that the laboratory leak hypothesis is more viable than the theory of origin of zoonotic diseases. However, it is important that the letters of important scientific journals put these two theories on an equal footing.
Another scientific journal, Lancet, rejected a letter submitted by 14 biologists and geneticists in January, stating that “the origin of the lab cannot be formally ruled out.”
Several key figures related to The Lancet describe the Labreak scenario as a conspiracy theory, including Jeffrey Sachs, chairman of the Covid committee of the medical magazine, and Peter Daszak, chairman of the Covid committee subcommittee. .. Dazak, a non-profit research group receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars from the U.S. National Institutes of Health for bat coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Vase, is a member of a joint group of WHO and China, revealing potential Faced with accusations that did not. Conflict of interest.
Richard Ebright, a professor of chemical biology at Rutgers University, told the National Review last month that their initiative helped create a false impression that there was a scientific consensus on potential laboratory leaks. It was. “There was no such consensus at the time. Currently, there is no such consensus,” he said.
This latest participation in the debate on the pages of major scientific journals shows that the base has moved away from the empty and widespread story since the beginning of the pandemic.
© National Review 2021. Published with permission.English original
