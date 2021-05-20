Health
UTMB Tests Indian COVID Variant Against Vaccine in Two Cases Found in Houston
Under these circumstances, the University of Texas School of Medicine has begun testing mutants for the Pfizer vaccine. UTMB has previously tested three variants of the Pfizer vaccine in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil. In both cases, the vaccine has been found to be effective. According to doctors, data from abroad show that the vaccine is effective against Indian variants.
Houston Methodists have also discovered and emphasized the importance of vaccination in several cases of Indian variants. This variant has been vigilant by health authorities, especially in the United Kingdom.
Let’s see what we know and don’t know about variants.
What is this variation?
The first COVID-19 variant identified in India has been classified as a “mutant of concern” by the United Kingdom and the World Health Organization. That is, there is some evidence that it can spread easily among people, cause more serious illness, and slow down the response. For treatment and vaccines.
Nick Roman, a professor of microbial genomics at the University of Birmingham, said:
To date, more than 2,300 cases have been confirmed in the United Kingdom.Numbers released by Public Health England Showcases of the first variants detected in India have tripled in the past week, experts say they will be the most dominant COVID-19 variant in India.
Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s COVID-19 technical lead, said more information is needed about the global spread of variants.
“We need to do more sequencing, target sequencing and share it in India and elsewhere to see how well this virus is circulating,” she said.
How contagious is the variant?
I don’t know completely. However, according to the minutes of a group of experts who advised the government last week, scientists said “(the first variant found in India) is 50% more contagious than the first reported variant in the UK. That’s a real possibility. ” The explosive spread led to the longest blockade in the country in January.
“There are plausible biological reasons why some of the mutations that exist can make this mutant more contagious,” they concluded. If the variant was found to be 40-50% contagious, scientists predicted that it would “lead to a much larger peak” in cases, hospitalizations, and mortality than previous waves of coronavirus-especially government. To continue the existing plan to end the blockade.
Dr. Jeremy Farr, director of the Wellcome Trust and one of the scientists advising the government, said that the COVID-19 restrictions relaxed on Monday would lead to a surge in hospitalization and death if the spread of variants leads to a surge in hospitalization and death. He said it may need to be reintroduced soon.
“It makes sense to lift (restrictions) carefully, but it may need to be reinstated,” Farah warned. Experts need to provide more detailed information about how quickly the variants identified in India are sickening people in the coming weeks and whether it can overwhelm hospitals. I think there is.
Evidence that the variants identified in India are more dangerous could “cause serious disruption” to the UK government’s plans to lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions next month, Johnson said. Stated.
Does the vaccine work against this mutant?
Scientists think so, but they are still waiting for a definitive answer.
At a press conference last week, Marco Cavaleri, Vaccine Director of the European Medicines Agency, said the data that the vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna protects against the first variants seen in India is “quite reassuring. “It seems to be.”
He is “quite convinced” that the agency is still gathering more information about the effectiveness of the shots made by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, and that those vaccines will also give people adequate protection from variants. I’m doing it. “
Sharon Peacock of the UK COVID-19 Genomics Consortium said: She said the vaccine has so far appeared to be effective against other mutants, but it is important to determine if a single dose is effective or if two doses are needed. It was.
UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said most hospitalized people “chosen not to have a jab” in the UK’s areas where the variant was most affected.
Johnson said on Monday that people over the age of 50 and those with underlying health will have their second vaccine dose reduced from 12 weeks to 8 weeks due to concerns about the rapid spread of the variant. Said to wait for.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. all rights reserved.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]