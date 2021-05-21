COVID-19 Vaccination Initiatives by Volunteer Nursing Students





When the pandemic began, they were still students, but it didn't stop hundreds of future nurses from making a difference. When Derainy Dietz started a nursing school at the University of Central Florida, she didn't expect a global pandemic to quickly disrupt US health. Delainey was urged to register by her mother, a nurse. "I was really inspired to see the connection with the patient," she explained. She was still a student when COVID-19 hit, but she jumped at a chance to help, admitting she was "definitely scared." "Delainey has become one of the hundreds of nursing students distributing vaccines in central Florida, revealing that some are seeking records while taking shots." Waiting for a long time. There are many people who were there. It was time to get this vaccine and I was very careful and very afraid to leave the house, "she said. They were observed by the instructor during the shift and the teacher was keenly aware that this was a break for the students. "They're really at a key point in making decisions, because when they started nursing school, this wasn't the reality," said clinical coordinator Kate Dorminy. Becoming a nurse, "I think many of us are even more motivated by becoming a nurse and really influencing the healthcare arena."

