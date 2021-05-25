Sometimes demonized, sometimes admired, milk may eventually be okay | Life





According to a new study, people who drink regular and significant amounts of milk have low levels of both good and bad cholesterol. — AFP photo Our subscription telegram A channel for the latest updates of news you need to know. London, May 25-Milk, once a staple of our kitchen, has become a controversial substance in just a few years and has fueled recent debate. However, the rehabilitation seems to be proceeding smoothly. New international studies now suggest that drinking milk does not harm your health. The list of evils that are fixed to the important and regular consumption of milk has grown longer and longer in the last few years: allergies, digestive problems, diabetes, cholesterol and even cancer. Research and debate have continued to point to one of the former star ingredients of breakfast during the first months of the pandemic, despite a surge in sales in the United States in 2020. Several teams of scientists from the University of Reading, the University of South Australia, and the University College London have taken this issue seriously and conducted a meta-analysis of existing data on a large sample of over 1.9 million people. Researchers have chosen to take a genetic approach to milk consumption by examining mutations in the lactase gene associated with the digestion of lactose, known as lactose. This allowed them to identify people who consumed large amounts of milk. Published on International Journal of ObesityThe study reveals that people who drink large amounts of milk on a regular basis have low levels of good and bad cholesterol. This was observed even though the participants’ body mass index (BMI) was higher than those who did not drink milk. Analysis also shows that people who consume milk on a regular basis have a lower risk of coronary heart disease (-14%). “All this suggests that it may not be necessary to reduce milk intake to prevent cardiovascular disease,” commented Vimal Karani of the University of Reading, one of the leading research authors. did. The researchers say the study found no “strong evidence” of an association between high milk consumption and an increased likelihood of diabetes. Nor was it possible to identify a mechanism for lowering cholesterol levels in high milk consumers. “This study does show that milk consumption is not an important issue for the risk of cardiovascular disease, despite a slight increase in BMI and body fat among milk drinkers. What we’re looking at in our research is that it’s unclear whether it’s the fat content of dairy products that contributes to lowering cholesterol levels, or whether it’s due to an unknown “milk factor,” Karani said. Concluded. ― ETX Studio

