



Scientists at the Sahlgrenska Academy, Gothenburg University, and Skövde’s Skaraborg Hospital have conducted their work, and their work is now published in the journal PLOS ONE. Data were collected prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A population-based study observed all 2,196 adults being treated for suspected severe bacterial infection at Skovde’s Skaraborg Hospital for nine months. The researchers followed patients in this study population during, during, and after admission.

The results show that increased survival was associated with a higher body mass index (BMI), both short-term and long-term, 28 days and 1 year after admission, respectively. The difference in survival was clear. In the normal weight group, 26% died within a year. The corresponding numbers for the high BMI group were 9 to 17 percent.

Occasional surveys of a limited group of patients have previously shown similar results. New discoveries clarify and confirm the “obesity survival paradox”: overweight and obesity provide protection against severe bacterial infections.

Asa Alsio, a part-time lecturer on infectious diseases at the Sahlgrenska Academy and a senior consultant on infectious diseases at Skovde, is the first corresponding author of this study.

“Overweight and obesity are disadvantageous in relation to most other illnesses. This is true for some types of cancer, cardiovascular disease, especially COVID-19, which has a higher mortality rate with higher BMI. Paradoxically, it’s the other way around here.

“What we don’t know is how overweight helps patients with bacterial infections, or how it relates to the functioning of the immune system, and how they are regulated. Overweight affects the immune system. One patient category in which it may be studied is individuals undergoing obesity surgery. “

Senior consultants for infectious diseases at Gunner Jacobson, Saar Glenska Academy, and Skalaborg Hospital in Skobde are senior authors of this study.

“The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted a vulnerable patient group, and overweight people were hit hard. Perhaps the experience and care treatment of patients with severe bacterial infections was overweight with COVID-19. Can be used to improve the prognosis of the disease. It is increasing at an alarming rate. More to clarify how weight affects the body’s defense against infection so that treatment can be personalized. It takes a lot of knowledge, “says Jacobson.

Researchers believe that further research at the population level is needed to determine how BMI affects treatment outcomes for various infectious diseases and how it relates to immune system regulation. I am. (ANI)

