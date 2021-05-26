5 things you need to know on Wednesday





2021 coronavirus cases are already higher than in 2020 worldwide Even with the 1.7 billion COVID-19 vaccine, the number of coronavirus cases reported worldwide in 2021 is already higher than all in 2020, a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. .. I. By Sunday, the world reported 83.62 million this year, up from 83.56 million last year. The first few months of 2020 reflect the gradual increase and spread of the virus around the world. However, the pace of infection worldwide has not slowed since the fall of 2020. Cases of coronavirus confirmed in India, the United States, and Brazil exceeded the rest of the world in 2020 and 2021, but this year in the United States, the population is at least partially vaccinated. This is the only country where the number of cases has decreased. .. I want to hear? Check out the 5 Things Podcast: Blinken continues his virgin trip to the Middle East while the United States is trying to fix Palestinian relations Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Egypt and Jordan the next Wednesday after arriving in Jerusalem for his first trip to the region, acting as an intermediary for the conflict between Israeli and Hamas militants. Egypt succeeded in mediating a ceasefire in Gaza after the Biden administration pressured Israel to stop the attack. While Blinken was in Israel on Tuesday, the Biden administration announced that it would reopen the Jerusalem Consulate, which had functioned as the de facto embassy of Palestinians until the closure of former President Donald Trump in 2019. The United States will continue to be involved in the region. Biden vowed to support a large-scale reconstruction effort in Gaza, which was blamed for destruction after being attacked by Israeli missiles for 11 days. Adam Toledo’s family creates a sanctuary for endangered youth to commemorate their 14th birthday Adam Toledo would have celebrated his 14th birthday on Wednesday. The Toledo family created a place for Adam, a rural sanctuary for young people at risk in honor of Adam, who was killed by a white police offer in Chicago on March 29. It was announced. The brothers are dedicated to helping other families prevent the intolerable grief that comes from losing their children. “Toledo’s family lawyers Adina Weiss Ortiz and Joel Hirshhorn said in a statement … Adams Place is home to young people aged 10-14 at risk from Chicago and other Midwestern cities. , “Learn to take care of the natural world and develop skills, values ​​and self-esteem” in a rural environment. We provide a “safe and nurturing paradise”. Others, and themselves, are away from the dangers of urban streets. “” Record the temperature that can occur when a heat wave burns the southeast In much of the South, midsummer-like heat peaks on Wednesdays, most likely to exceed daily highs. Over 70 daily heat records can be broken as high pressure systems dominate the eastern half of the country. Dan Pydynowski, Senior Meteorologist at AccuWeather, said: Or it’s a little better. According to Weather.com, parts of the southeast could be hot until the weekend. A super bloody moon and a complete lunar eclipse may come to the sky near you This year’s sky scene. At the beginning of Wednesday, a full “supermoon” will brighten the night sky in the United States, and a total lunar eclipse will occur in the west during the pre-dawn hours. A lunar eclipse occurs when the earth is between the full moon and the sun. The shadow of the earth covers the moon. The moon is often red in color and is the nickname for the “blood” moon. Unlike a solar eclipse, you don’t need special glasses or gizmos, so feel free to look directly at the moon. Binoculars and telescopes improve visibility. What does Super Moon mean? Being close to Earth, the moon looks a little bigger than usual. This will be the second and last Supermoon in 2021. Here’s how to see it. Contribution: Associated Press

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos