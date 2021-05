Thai princess permits import of new vaccine as slow deployment arouses anger

Bangkok (Reuters)-Thai King’s sister approved the import of coronavirus vaccine by her sponsored agency. The government circumvented the government as it responded to the surge in infections and the growing public anger at the slow and chaotic development. File photo: Healthcare professionals prepare a vaccinated syringe for China’s Sinobac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Central Vaccination Center at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 24, 2021. To do. REUTERS / Athit Perawongmetha The Secretary-General of the Royal Academy of Chulapon wrote on Facebook that “alternative vaccines” would complement the government’s campaign until it could meet the needs of the country. The government has long argued that all vaccine imports must be processed, but next month it will launch a mass vaccination drive that relies heavily on locally produced AstraZeneca vaccines by a king-owned company. .. The official Royal Gazette announcement surprised some of the military-backed governments. Thailand is suffering from the most serious outbreak of COVID-19 to date, raising concerns about vaccine plans. The decree was announced late Tuesday, expanding the capacity of the Chula Pawn Royal Academy to respond to the coronavirus. It was signed by its chairman, Princess Chulabhorn, the youngest of King Maha Vajralongkorn. “The Royal Academy will procure’alternative vaccines’ until domestically produced vaccines reach the capacity to adequately protect them from outbreaks,” Secretary-General Nithi Mahanonda posted on Facebook to comply with import restrictions. I added. And register. Health Minister Anutin Charnviracle said he was unaware before the royal order was announced. “I just saw the announcement last night,” Anutin said when asked about it in a local television interview. “But if it’s in the interests of the country, we’re ready.” The Chulabhorn Royal Academy, which includes hospitals and research institutes, held a press conference on Friday about the import of Sinopharm vaccines. Thailand will approve a Chinese vaccine for emergency use this week. The number and timing of vaccines imported by the academy was not immediately clear. The Thai government will begin a major effort to inoculate 70% of more than 66 million people by the end of the year, allowing 6 million AstraZeneca and 3 million Sinovac vaccines next month. I expect it to be. Other private hospitals plan to purchase 10 million Moderna vaccines through state-owned enterprises. Authorities on Thursday reported deaths from 47 new coronaviruses. This is the second consecutive day of record, with a total of 920 deaths and a total of 141,217. Reported by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng. Edited by Martin Petty

