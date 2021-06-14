Delaying the resumption of coronavirus infections in the UK “can prevent the hospitalization of thousands” | Coronavirus

Ministers have been told that delaying the relaxation of all Covid restrictions by four weeks could probably prevent the hospitalization of thousands. Boris Johnson Is preparing to tell the British that they have to wait another month before “Freedom Day”.

The government roadmap will end the lockdown schedule on June 21, when the last remaining coronavirus restriction in the UK will be lifted, but the Prime Minister will announce the following on Monday: Schedule is delayed by 2-4 weeks The number of cases of the Delta subspecies first discovered in India is increasing rapidly.

Is Delta variants are increasing throughout the UKCurrently, it accounts for more than 90% of coronavirus infections. Public health officials said the variant partially evaded the vaccine and appeared to be at least 40% more contagious than the alpha variant first detected in Kent, doubling the risk of hospitalization. , I’m concerned about this variant.

Johnson and his senior colleagues were scheduled to make a final decision on Sunday night after the G7 summit in Cornwall, followed by discussions with broader ministers. The Prime Minister will attend the NATO Summit in Brussels on Monday and then return to Downing Street to share the news.

Furious at the blockade on the Tories backbench, any delays have begun to claim fears of impact on the hospitality industry and fear that the government will not be confident enough to lift the restrictions. On Sunday, Johnson declined to answer the question of whether the delay could be more than four weeks.