



NEW DELHI: Switzerland has recognized Covaxin and the UK is likely to do the same soon. With the World Health Organization (WHO) listing kobaxin for emergency use, overseas travel is expected to increase, a senior aviation ministry official said. International airfares have shown that one-way fares to some destinations during COVID-19 were significantly higher than round-trip fares before the pandemic, and airlines say that increasing capacity could lower fares. Coronavirus in India: Live UpdateForeign tourists will be allowed non-charter access from mid-November, and high rates will be a hindrance to resume inbound travel in India. The United States is open to international travelers from Monday. India has an open sky agreement with the US, the official said. Prior to covaccin, which was approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), about 16 countries accepted the vaccine for the purpose of allowing vaccinated travelers to India. The Post WHO nodded that many countries, including the UK and Canada, are evaluating Covaxin and will be able to recognize it in the next few days. The UK, one of the biggest destinations for Indians, is expected to recognize kovacin soon, say those who know it. The Medical Brotherhood is dissatisfied with the various standards adopted by different countries while approving vaccines. Delhi-based Dr Arvind Kumar, best known for his work in the Covid era, told TOI: Vaccines are medicines developed by scientists for mankind. Their use should take precedence over political or geographic considerations. Denying the benefits of these vaccines as a means of restoring normalcy in today’s epidemic-ridden world negates the great work our scientists are doing. This should be avoided. At the Brethren, we look forward to the day when the global vaccine pool will be used without prejudice for the good of mankind. A spokesperson for the British High Commission told TOI: Work is underway, including with international partners, to determine what other non-UK vaccines we may recognize in the future. A spokesperson for HC Canada said: Covid-19 drug and vaccine submissions will be prioritized and reviewed on a schedule that is faster than normal performance standards without compromising safety, efficacy and quality standards due to public health needs. Health Canada’s review is subject to a number of factors including, but not limited to, the need for additional data, discussions with sponsors, and requirements for updating safety information.

