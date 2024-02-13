Britain expected to see 8 days of snow due to freezing temperatures





A 400-mile-long wall of ice is expected to hit Britain next week, with eight days of snow expected across the country.

New weather maps show the heaviest snowstorm hitting Scotland and northern England, with the mercury set to plummet to -5 degrees Celsius.

Snow began falling on February 20 and is expected to continue until the end of the month.

The snow clouds will be largest across northern Scotland around Cheshire, Staffordshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire by 6am on February 26.

Up to 32cm of snow is expected to fall in the Scottish Highlands on February 28, according to maps from WX Charts.

Meanwhile, parts of southern England are unlikely to see any intense snowfall, with up to 1cm of snow expected to fall across south-west England, East Anglia and the Midlands.

More than a foot of snow is expected to pile up in parts of England next week.

PA/Wx chart

Using data generated by MetDesk, forecasters predicted temperatures in parts of Scotland would drop to -8C a few days ago.

Brits in other parts of the country will need to wrap up warmly as cold weather is still felt across the country.

In Wales, the mercury is expected to plummet to -4C on February 26.

Temperatures in the south are also expected to hit below zero, with London expected to see a chilly -1 degree Celsius.

Latest weather:

The Met Office has warned of unsettled conditions across the UK next week.

A Met Office spokesman said significant snow accumulation was expected in the northern highlands this week.

They told the Daily Express: This week will gradually become milder in the south, with some areas experiencing heavy rain. Northern air currents are likely to bring cooler conditions later in February, but it is too early to determine details.

Although it is still too early to issue an official warning, the Met Office has acknowledged that snow is likely as winter approaches.

The Met Office's long-range forecast for February 27 to March 12 predicts a chance of snow. “There is a slightly higher chance of northerly or easterly winds than usual in late February and early March, increasing the likelihood of colder and drier than average conditions.

A new map shows winter weather continuing until the end of February.

WX Chart

Mild and wet weather is likely to occur at times, especially in the south and southwest, with the possibility of snow falling on the border of mild and cold air.

The forecast comes amid widespread snowfall across Scotland, with amber alerts and school closures affecting Wales and the Midlands over the past few days.

Parents in Flintshire, Wales, were furious after the county decided to close all 88 schools and a travel warning was issued across the region.

Last week, National Highways Director Amy Shaw said: Freezing conditions bring the same hazards as snow and ice, so take all possible precautions to understand your trip in advance and allow plenty of extra time when traveling to prepare for the unexpected. do it.

