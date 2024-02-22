'Isolated tornado' expected to strike as National Weather Service issues high wind warning





Britons are bracing for isolated tornadoes as the Met Office has issued a storm warning for southeast England.

Wind gusts of up to 70mph could soon hit Britain's coastlines, with the Met Office suggesting some disruption is likely tomorrow.

The Met Office said: “Heavy rain is expected to move east across the UK on Thursday, with hail and thunderstorms accompanied by wind gusts of up to 50mph in some places.”

However, the very strong winds affecting southern and eastern England, with gusts of 60 to 70 mph, are unlikely to spread more widely, most likely close to the English Channel and southern North Sea coast.

The Tornado and Storm Research Organization warned of isolated brief tornadoes in southern England and southern Wales.

East England, London and South East England and South West England have all been identified as affected areas.

The yellow alert has been issued from 8 a.m. tomorrow until 6 p.m. the same day.

There are concerns that the situation could lead to longer travel times, damage to buildings, power outages, risk to life and road closures.

Latest developments:

The Met Office has issued two yellow warnings for tomorrow.

UPDATE: The showers could bring gusty winds, and a brief tornado or two is unlikely. The most likely areas for gusty winds and isolated tornadoes appear to be south-central England, south-east Midlands, east Anglia and the south-east. In the UK it starts after Thursday morning and runs until Thursday afternoon.

The concerns about tornadoes coincide with a yellow dust warning being issued Thursday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“A band of rain will move east across the UK on Thursday, clearing eastern England by the early evening,” the Met Office said.

The rain will be heavier at times and possibly longer, lasting 3-6 hours.

Flood warnings have already been issued across the UK.

Most places in the warning area will see 10 to 15 mm of rain, but some places could see 30 to 40 mm of rain falling on already saturated ground.

Lightning and wind gusts are likely to be additional hazards, with gusts as high as 50 mph possible in some places.

Flooding and disruption remain possible due to heavy rain.

The UK Environment Agency has already issued 43 flood warnings and 194 flood alerts.

Natural Resources Wales has issued a further two flood warnings and 34 flood alerts.

