AT&T customers affected by widespread cell phone outages in the United States





AT&T's network suffered widespread outages across the country Thursday morning, with cell service and internet down, according to the tracking site Downdetector.

Some Verizon and T-Mobile customers also reported outages, although both companies said affected people tried to contact AT&T users.

More than 32,000 AT&T outages were reported by customers around 4 a.m. ET Thursday. Reports dropped then spiked again to more than 50,000 around 7 a.m., with most problems reported in Houston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Atlanta, according to the site.

That number jumped to more than 71,000 just before 8 a.m. ET.

Just over 1,100 T-Mobile outages and about 3,000 Verizon outages were reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday.

It's unclear what exactly triggered the service outage.

AT&T acknowledged the problem Thursday morning, saying: Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning.

We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored, the company said.

On X, the company responded to customers reporting cellular service issues across the country.

Verizon said Thursday morning that the outages did not directly affect its network, but only customers trying to reach another carrier.

T-Mobile also said Thursday morning that the network had not suffered an outage and was operating normally, and Downdetector's numbers likely reflect customers trying to reach users on other networks.

The outages are concerning because some people may not be able to call 911 in an emergency.

San Francisco firefighters told X that they are aware of an issue affecting AT&T wireless customers when making and receiving phone calls, including 911.

The San Francisco 911 center is still operational, the office said. If you're an AT&T customer and can't reach 911, try calling from a landline. If that's not an option, try reaching a friend or family member who is a customer of another carrier and ask them to call 911 on your behalf.

Likewise, the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the Prince William County Police Department in Virginia, and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in North Carolina issued warnings on Xalerting to the public regarding the outage , while acknowledging that some customers were briefly unable to contact 911.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement that the city was gathering information to help resolve the problem.

Atlanta e-911 is capable of receiving incoming calls and making outgoing calls. We have received calls from AT&T customers saying their cell phones are in SOS mode, Dickens said.

This is a developing story. Please check again for updates.

Crystal Minaya, Josh Cradduck, Elizabeth Maline and Austin Mullen contributed.

