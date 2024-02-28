UK weather: Snow forecast due to 'cold and uneasy' conditions | uk news





Snow could fall in parts of the UK later this week as conditions get “colder and more unsettled”.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said that there is a possibility of heavy rain as wet weather spreads over the next 24 hours.

The outlook said: “Friday and Saturday will become colder and more unsettled with heavy rainfall expected in some areas.

“There is a risk of sleet and snow on the hillsides, with lower levels possible.”

Find out the weather forecast where you live

Image: File photo: PA

The rain will be followed by drier weather on Thursday, but showers could “turn to wintry conditions in the north and higher elevations”, according to the Met Office.

Sky News weather producer Christopher England said this year's mild weather would be followed by a period of cold weather.

“The influx of south-westerly winds with the current low-pressure system has temporarily moderated this, but as rain clears and air currents flow further north, temperatures will end the week close to or slightly below seasonal averages,” he said. .

“Heavy showers will bring sleet and snow to the hills, which may be quite low at times.

“Frost is expected overnight as the winds ease.

“It looks like it will get a little milder again on Monday.”

Read more on Sky News: UK heat wave could be linked to melting ice caps, study finds 'real risk to UK economic growth without green plans'

Image: Flooding in Norfolk at the end of the month after more rain than usual. Photo:PA

Ahead of early March, forecasters said there was a “high likelihood of unsettled showers” ​​due to continued rain and strong winds in the south.

In the UK, there was almost a third more rain than normally expected in February.

The Met Office has not yet confirmed average rainfall figures for this month, but it would need to top 213.7 mm (8.41 inches) to be wetter than 2020.

Met Office meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer said: “While some areas may approach or exceed record levels, the UK as a whole is unlikely to see the level of rainfall we saw in 2020.”

“The UK recorded 131% of the normally expected February rainfall.”

She said there was 78% more rain than expected in England, 53% more in Wales, but slightly less rain than average in Scotland (6%) and almost a fifth less rain in Northern Ireland (18% below average).

Mr Glaisyer said the heaviest rain occurred in February across central and southern England.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-weather-snow-in-the-forecast-as-conditions-turn-cold-and-unsettled-13082832 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos