Iran intensifies conflict by attacking Israel; US forces help Israel intercept Iranian projectiles





Washington

Iran launched an air attack on Israel from Iranian territory, marking a major escalation in the conflict between the rival regional powers and prompting U.S. forces to act in support of Israel.

Iran's main military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, issued a statement before dawn on Sunday, saying it had launched missiles and drones from Iranian territory towards Israel. He said the attack was in retaliation for what Iranian officials say was an Israeli strike that killed several senior Iranian military commanders in Damascus on April 1. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the April 1 strike.

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said Sunday that Iran launched more than 300 projectiles toward Israel, including from Yemen and Iraq, 99 percent of which were intercepted by Israeli air defenses outside Israeli airspace. The Israel Airports Authority also announced on Sunday morning that as of 7:30 a.m., Israeli airspace had reopened. He said flight schedules at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport were subject to change.

Videos posted on social media showed some of the projectiles intercepted over central and southern Israel, while others hit the ground and exploded as sirens blared.

Hagari also reportedly said an impact injured a young girl in the southern Negev desert.

An IDF statement published on the X platform said several other impacts caused minor damage to infrastructure at an IDF base in southern Israel.

In a message sent to VOA, Israeli reserve Brig. According to General Jacob Nagel, former national security adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli forces were helped by their American, British, Jordanian and Saudi allies to intercept the Iranian projectiles.

A US military official confirmed to VOA that US forces “continue to shoot down drones launched by Iran and targeting Israel.”

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant briefed U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Israel's defensive responses to Iranian attacks, according to a statement from Gallant's office. Gallant stressed that the Israeli defense establishment is “prepared for any further attempted attack” on the country.

US President Joe Biden spoke with Netanyahu on Saturday evening. The official said Biden's national security team “will continue to work with partners in the region to prevent further escalation.”

As the Iranian assault began, Netanyahu said in a televised message that Israel would defend itself “against any threat and would do so with composure and determination.”

Around the same time, White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson issued a statement saying the United States would “stand with the Israeli people and support their defense against these Iranian threats.” “.

“This attack is likely to unfold over several hours. President Biden has been clear: our support for Israel's security is ironclad,” Watson said.

Netanyahu acknowledged this support in his own statement, saying: “We appreciate the United States' position alongside Israel, as well as the support of Britain, France and many other countries. »

In a message published on the X platform, the Iranian mission to the UN in New York said the air attack on Israel marked the conclusion of Tehran's military action.

He adds: “If the Israeli regime makes another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably harsher. This is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, which the United States MUST STAY AWAY FROM! »

In an updated statement released later, the IRGC warned that any U.S. involvement aimed at harming Iran's interests would be met with a “decisive and remorseful response” from Iranian forces.

Nagel, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said the Iranian attack, the first of its kind in decades of hostility between Iran and Israel, will likely be a turning point in the conflict.

“We're probably going to see a regional confrontation, because it's not just Iran versus Israel, but Iran versus the free world,” he said.

VOA National Security Correspondent Jeff Seldin contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/israel-says-iran-launches-drone-attack-from-iranian-territory-biden-says-support-for-israel-is-ironclad-/7568920.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos