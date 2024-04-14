Iran warns US to stay away from Israel conflict





Iran's mission to the United Nations has maintained that Iranian missile and drone attacks on Israel are justified, warning the United States to “stay away.”

“This is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the United States MUST STAY AWAY!,” the Iranian mission to the United Nations said in a statement.

Iran's warning comes as US officials confirm to Fox News that the US military continues to shoot down Iranian drones heading towards Israel.

“US forces in the region continue to shoot down drones launched by Iran and targeting Israel. Our forces remain positioned to provide additional defensive support and to protect US forces operating in the region,” a US military official said .

An Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the Shahed-136, is displayed at Azadi (Freedom) Square, west of Tehran, Iran, February 11, 2024, during a rally marking the 45th anniversary of the victory of the Iranian Islamic Revolution of 1979. (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In a statement, the Iranian mission to the United Nations argued that the attacks were justified by Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, which recognizes the right of a member of the United Nations to self-defense if he is attacked by another nation.

Iran said the missiles and drones were launched in retaliation for an airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Syria that left several people dead.

“Iran's military action was a response to the Zionist regime's aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus,” the statement said.

Locally produced Iranian defense equipment and drones on display during the Defense Industry Expo in Tehran, Iran, August 23, 2023. (Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

The statement said the retaliatory attack was a response to the strike in Syria and that “the matter can be considered closed. However, if the Israeli regime makes another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably harsher “.

The Israeli War Cabinet meets at the Kirya in Tel Aviv, following the launch of Iranian drones targeting Israel. (Prime Minister of Israel @IsraeliPM on X)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had been “preparing for weeks for the possibility of a direct attack from Iran.”

Netanyahu said that “Israel's air defenses are deployed, we are ready for any scenario, both in attack and defense.”

“I have established a clear principle: whoever harms us, we harm them. We will protect ourselves from any threat, and we will do so with composure and determination,” he said.

