US Navy Sailor Convicted of Sharing Classified InformationExBulletin





The guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) is photographed in the South China Sea July 28, 2022. Christopher Bosch/US Navy .

rock the legend Christopher Bosch/US Navy

Christopher Bosch/US Navy

A military court found a U.S. Navy sailor who previously served on a Japan-based guided-missile destroyer guilty of sharing classified defense information with a “foreign government representative,” according to Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Bryce Pedicini was convicted Friday of attempted espionage, failure to obey a lawful order and attempted violation of a lawful general order.

“This guilty verdict holds Mr. Pedicini accountable for his betrayal of his country and his fellow service members,” NCIS Director Omar Lopez said in a statement. NCIS is a branch of the Navy responsible for investigations and counterintelligence.

NPR contacted the Navy Judge Advocate General's office for comment from Pedicini's attorney.

NCIS arrested Pedicini on May 19, 2023, after its investigators discovered that he shared “classified and national defense information” with a foreign agent between November 2022 and February 2023, NCIS said. Days before his arrest, Pedicini attempted to share photos from his computer screen aboard the Japanese destroyer USS Higgins with his contact, according to charging documents.

The charging filing does not list the foreign state or the type of information shared. Pedicini “had reason to believe that doing so would be detrimental to the United States or advantageous to the foreign nation,” NCIS said. In total, Pedicini gave classified information to a citizen or employee of a foreign government at least six times, according to charging documents.

The foreign government representative received information from Pedicini “under the guise of writing research papers.” According to NCIS, this is an increasingly common tactic for sharing classified information with unauthorized eyes.

“The United States’ adversaries are relentlessly trying to degrade our military superiority,” Lopez said.

A military judge will sentence Pedicini on May 7.

Pedicini is a native of Nashville, Tennessee, and joined the United States Navy after graduating from Christ Presbyterian Academy in 2007.

Prior to his service on the USS Higgins, Pedicini worked on the USS Curtis Wilbur, a guided-missile destroyer based in Japan, as a fire controller, according to a 2018 Navy Office of Community Outreach blog post. In this role, Pedicini oversaw the operation. and maintenance of missile systems, firearm fire control systems, and computer systems.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/04/20/1246108780/navy-classified-information-sailor-convicted-espionage The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos