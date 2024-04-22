Synthetic opioids previously linked to UK deaths are being advertised for sale on social media | opioids





A deadly synthetic opioid linked to more than two deaths a week in the UK was advertised for sale in thousands of posts on social media, an investigation has found.

The supplier secretly boasted to a BBC journalist posing as a dealer how easy it was to use social media to promote Nitagen, a group of illegal drugs many times more powerful than heroin.

The investigation found that nearly 3,000 posts on the music sharing site SoundCloud featured audio clips of drug advertisements and included the vendor's contact information in the track title.

They also found advertisements for drugs in 700 of X's posts, including some that had been on the site for 18 months.

Speaking on the New Drug Threat program, which will be broadcast on BBC One on Monday, one supplier said: [SoundCloud] It's a music platform, but you can create ads. Another vendor argued that it was better to use X to promote drugs because its ads were less likely to be blocked on the platform.

Reporters contacted 35 vendors, including 14 that advertised on SoundCloud and 6 that advertised on X. Of the 35 companies contacted, 30 were willing to send them to the UK, but the reporters did not actually purchase the drugs.

Figures released to the Guardian by the National Crime Agency this year show that 65 people have died from taking Nitagen more than twice a week in the past six months.

Users often unknowingly take substances that dealers have hidden among other illegal substances. One of the first victims in the UK was Dylan Rocha, a 21-year-old musician from Southampton, who died in July 2021 after unknowingly taking heroin containing nitazene.

Rocha's mother Claire described the findings as shocking. She asked: How was that allowed? How many people died because of that ad?

Professor Vicki Nash, Director of the Oxford Internet Institute, told the programme: “Finding hundreds and thousands of ads on this scale is a terrible thing, potentially posing a very serious risk to human life.

Mike Trace, a former government drug kingpin, said: In terms of drug-related deaths, the emergence of Nitagen is probably the biggest new challenge and new fear we have.

We are currently experiencing an overdose crisis with approximately 5,000 drug-related deaths each year in England and Wales. A large-scale introduction of Nitagen into this market could double or triple the mortality rate.

After receiving a warning about the ads, SoundCloud removed nearly 3,000 posts. The company and other social media platforms are being targeted by bad actors and have pledged to do everything they can to address this global pandemic.

X also deleted hundreds of posts when contacted by reporters, but did not respond to requests for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/apr/22/synthetic-opioids-nitazenes-advertised-for-sale-on-social-media-uk-deaths The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos