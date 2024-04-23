Today's weather news: Millions in the United States face severe weather threats this week





FOX Weather brings you the latest forecasts and weather news headlines for your weather in America on Monday, April 22, 2024. Get the latest news from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Welcome to FOX Weather's daily weather update. It is Monday April 22, 2024 and Earth Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick overview of national, state and local weather anytime with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Central U.S. faces new threat of severe weather

The central United States, a region hit hard by severe weather last week, faces the threat of dangerous storms again this week. The main severe weather event of the week is expected to begin Thursday in a band stretching from Nebraska to Texas. By Friday, storms will cover an area from Iowa to Texas.

Severe weather forecast for the end of the week. (FOX Weather) Storm survey planned after hail damage in South Carolina

The National Weather Service plans to assess damage from a storm that dropped giant hail on the town of Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Saturday. Early reports indicate the hail could have been the size of a tennis ball and damaged everything from trees to homes to vehicles. Destructive winds were also reported.

Happy Earth Day

Today is Earth Day. Established in 1970, this day celebrates our home and promotes efforts to protect it. Countless people work every day to preserve our planet, and there are simple ways you can help do the same.

View from Earth.

(NASA)

Celebrate National Parks Week

All this week, FOX Weather will take you to some of the most beautiful places across the country to celebrate National Parks Week.

California's Joshua Tree National Park is home to one of America's most unique landscapes, with nearly 800 species of plants. FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray takes you on a tour of the Mojave Desert Park.

Before you leave

Here are some other stories that might interest you.

