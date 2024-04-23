UK passes bill to send asylum seekers to Rwanda | Immigration and Asylum





Rishi Sunak's Rwandan deportation bill is set to become law after his colleagues ultimately withdrew their amendments, paving the way for a legal fight over the possible deportation of dozens of people seeking asylum.

After a marathon showdown over the key bill between the House of Commons and the Lords, the bill was finally passed on Monday night with the opposition and opposition giving in.

The bill is expected to receive royal assent on Tuesday. Home Office sources said they had already identified asylum seekers with weak legal claims to remain in the UK and that they would be part of the first tranche to be sent to East Africa in July.

At the center of Sunak's attempts to block small boats crossing the English Channel is a bill to deport asylum seekers who arrive in the UK by irregular means to Kigali.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said this was a landmark moment for our plans to stop boats.

“Rwanda’s security bill has been passed by parliament and will become law in a few days,” he said in a video posted on social media.

This bill will prevent people from abusing the law by using false human rights claims to block removal. And the British Parliament is sovereign, and the government has the power to reject temporary blocking measures imposed by the European Court.

I promised to do whatever was necessary to secure a route for the first flight. That's what we did. Now we were working day and night to get the plane off the ground.

Denisa Deli, head of advocacy at the International Rescue Committee UK, said on Monday: Regardless of today's passage of the Rwanda Security Bill, sending refugees to Rwanda is ineffective and unnecessary. It's a cruel and expensive approach.

Rather than outsourcing responsibilities under international law, we urge governments to abandon these ill-conceived plans and instead focus on providing a more humane and orderly immigration system at home.

This includes expanding safe pathways, such as resettlement and family reunion, and upholding the right to seek asylum.

The Home Office has whittled down the list to 350 immigrants deemed at least risk of raising a legal challenge that would prevent their deportation.

Lawyers told the Guardian they would prepare legal challenges on behalf of individual asylum seekers. They can appeal the removal on a case-by-case basis, which could result in them being removed from the flight list.

The bill allows prisoners to file objections if they face a real, imminent and foreseeable risk of serious and irreparable harm if transferred to Rwanda.

They must file an appeal within eight days of receiving their deportation letter. The Home Office will then be given a few days to respond. If the appeal is rejected, the person seeking asylum has 7 days to file a final appeal with a higher court, which will then make a decision on the appeal within 23 days.

The cost of the transaction would be $1.8 million for the first 300 people deported, the National Audit Office confirmed.

Matthew Rycroft, the most senior Home Office official who has overseen the scheme for two years, previously told MPs there was no evidence to show the scheme had a deterrent effect in boosting value for money.

Home Office officials have privately warned that thousands of asylum seekers risk disappearing once removals begin, and do not want them to be notified that they are being sent to Kigali.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Our morning email breaks down the day's top stories to tell you what's happening and why it matters.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

Lawmakers earlier removed amendments to the bill inserted by the Senate. Crossbench and his Labor colleagues said they would reinsert similar changes in a battle of wills.

The government will not send eligible people under the Afghanistan Migration and Assistance Policy (Arap) to Rwanda, the Home Affairs Minister told colleagues during one of many discussions held on Monday evening.

Lord Sharpe said: Once the review of the Arap decision on people with credible links to specialist Afghanistan units is completed, the Government will not deport to Rwanda those who have received a positive eligibility decision as a result of this review who are already in the UK. no see. Today's.

Lord Brown, a former Labor defense secretary who has called for such assurances, said: The Minister does not believe this is a concession, it is a restatement for him of what he has been telling us for some time. different forms.

Meanwhile, Lord Anderson, a leading Ipswich lawyer and independent crossbencher, said of the Rwanda plans: The benefits are not yet known. The cost will not be measured only in money, but in principle. That means ignoring our international commitments, avoiding legal protections for vulnerable people, and withdrawing judicial scrutiny of the core issue of Rwanda's security.

The prime minister also revealed that the first flights to Rwanda to remove asylum seekers had been scheduled to depart within 10 to 12 weeks, but had missed their original spring target.

He stressed at a specially called press conference on Monday morning that the government would not allow foreign courts to block flights to Rwanda and would finally end the legal merry-go-round surrounding deportation flights.

'Enough is enough,' he said. No more preconceptions or delays. Congress will sit there tonight and vote no matter how late it is. There are no ifs or buts. This flight goes to Rwanda.

Labor said Sunak was wrong to blame his party colleagues for delaying the Rwanda bill.

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, said: [The] The Conservatives are the largest party in both houses and could have planned the final stages of the bill a month in advance, but they voluntarily postponed it because they always wanted someone else to take the blame.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/apr/22/rwanda-deportations-bill-passes-parliament-sunak The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos