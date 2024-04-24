It’s been heartbreaking and I’m happy to leave • Colorado Newsline





A version of this commentary was originally published in the Kansas Reflector.

Republican lawmakers in the US House of Representatives are fleeing for the exits.

News broke last week that Kansas Rep. Jake LaTurner, 36 and bright-cheeked, would be retiring at the end of the year. He joins Reps. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, Ken Buck of Colorado and Patrick McHenry of North Carolina in choosing not to run or resign immediately. In total, Axios reports, nearly 20 House GOP members have decided to leave the chamber without a specific plan.

Of course, everyone who leaves wants to explain the reasons for their departure. I have taken the liberty of composing a generic explanation for these departing politicians. Anyone who wants to abandon this increasingly chaotic room can also use it as a template!

Dear friends and voters from the home state, but especially the donors who wrote gigantic checks to finance my election:

It is with a heavy heart that I write today to announce that I will no longer run for my beloved seat in Congress. It has been my pleasure to serve the amazing, wonderful, awesome, and totally hot people of Wisconsin, Colorado, or Kansas. This of course is why I decided to work in Washington, DC, so I wouldn't have to see much of it.

During these last two years in Washington, DC, all I could think about was my home state of Wisconsin, Colorado, or North Carolina. Especially how good it felt not to be there.

GET MORNING NEWSPAPERS IN YOUR INBOX

SUBSCRIBE

Sadly, the time has come for me to leave the hallowed halls of the U.S. Capitol. Actually, scratch that. I'll probably return to those rooms sooner or later, but as a high-profile lobbyist, making a lot more money and doing a lot less work.

Of course, some might say this has to do with the gridlock and dysfunction caused by the fact that Republicans have a narrow margin and a group of lawmakers prefer to talk about Jewish space lasers rather than legislation. But that's not true at all. Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz and I all get along very well. I prefer to encounter their awesomeness from a safe distance. With security guards if necessary.

What achievements am I most proud of? Well, I listened to Rep. Greene talk about these lasers for 45 minutes and I didn't throw my drink in his face. That counts, right?

No, I want to spend more time with my partner. Or I want to spend more time with my spouse and young children or my spouse and teenage children or my spouse and grandchildren. Maybe I just want to spend more time with my mistress and my possessions.

What achievements am I most proud of? Well, I listened to Rep. Greene talk about these lasers for 45 minutes and I didn't throw my drink in his face. That counts, right? Additionally, I voted for every bill the Speaker of the House told me to do, regardless of who was Speaker of the House that day. Whether it was Mike Johnson, Kevin McCarthy or anyone else who might have slipped in there for a minute or two, I respected and supported him.

Please know that we have always wanted to do the best we can for Kansans, Coloradans or Wisconsinites. Like when we didn't give aid to Ukraine for months and months and let Russian President Vladimir Putin come close to victory! It was awesome and something I'm totally proud of. So did our Senate colleagues who rejected an immigration compromise with Democrats for purely political reasons. Yeah for us.

Don't worry, though, we could kill even bigger bills before my time is up.

I can't end without paying tribute to the Big G, our lord and savior, the one who makes it all possible: Donald Trump. Ha ha, just kidding (but not if you're paying attention, Mr. President, sir). I am of course talking about Yahweh, the creator of everything around us. He never misled me, except perhaps when he suggested that I should run for office in an era of corrosive partisanship and existential threats to the republic.

Naturally, attention now turns to my potential successor. Whoever follows me to represent North Carolina, Kansas or Colorado, I look forward to helping them in any way I can. As long as they're Republicans and they don't talk about space lasers.

Furthermore, anyone who follows me in this work will experience incredibly horrible times and have their souls broken every day because of the horror that infests this place.

UNITED STATES! UNITED STATES! UNITED STATES!

Clay Wirestone is an opinion editor for the Kansas Reflector. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify the voices of people affected by public policy or excluded from public debate. Find information, including how to submit your own comments, here.

Kansas Reflector is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kansas Reflector maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sherman Smith with any questions: [email protected]. Follow Kansas Reflector on Facebook and Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://coloradonewsline.com/2024/04/23/letter-from-a-generic-u-s-house-member-heading-out-its-been-soul-crushing-and-im-glad-to-leave/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos