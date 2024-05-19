



US Army awards Lockheed Martin $756 million contract for hypersonic weapons system

Lockheed Martin to build next long-range hypersonic weapon batteries for military

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama, May 17, 2024 – Today, the U.S. Army awarded Lockheed Martin [NYSE: LMT] a $756 million contract to provide additional capabilities to the country's ground-based hypersonic weapon system, the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW).

Under the new contract, Lockheed Martin will provide the Army with additional LRHW battery equipment, systems and software engineering support, and logistics solutions.

LRHW will introduce a new class of ultra-fast and maneuverable long-range hypersonic missiles capable of launching from mobile ground platforms. The LRHW weapon system is designed to launch the joint All Up Round (AUR) hypersonic system – provided by the Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) program managed by the US Navy – and includes the Army Cartridge, a center of battery operations and carrier-erector launchers.

“Lockheed Martin is proud to continue our strong partnership with the U.S. government for hypersonic strike capability,” said Steve Layne, vice president of hypersonic strike weapon systems at Lockheed Martin. “With this contract, we will help the U.S. Army maintain the long-range hypersonic weapons system currently in the hands of U.S. Soldiers, produce additional batteries for future fielding, and support flight testing.”

Lockheed Martin delivered equipment for the first LRHW battery, called Dark Eagle, to U.S. soldiers in 2021. The company will continue to support the U.S. military in meeting this critical national security need.

The company has been developing highly advanced hypersonic technology for 60 years as part of Lockheed Martin's 21st Century Security® vision to support our customers.

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company that drives innovation and advances scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead. More information at lockheedmartin.com.

For more information: Kristen C. Hill, +1 256-527-9787; [email protected]

