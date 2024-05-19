Sullivan named U.S. coach for 2025 4-Nations Showdown, 2026 Olympics





Mike Sullivan will coach the United States in the 2025 4 Nations showdown and the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.

Sullivan just completed his ninth season as coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins, leading them to the Stanley Cup twice.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to coach our team at these two very important international events,” Sullivan said. “It's incredible to see the progress we've made in hockey in our country in my lifetime, and having the chance to lead our best players is an honor and a challenge I'm very much looking forward to.”

The first 4 Nations showdown will be an all-NHL tournament, with the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden facing off February 12-20. They will play seven games over a nine-day period in yet-to-be-named North American cities, one in the United States and one in Canada.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held from February 6 to 22 in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. This is the first time NHL players have participated in the Olympics since 2014.

“We are excited to have Mike guide our teams,” said Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin, who is the general manager of the U.S. 4 Nations showdown and the 2026 Olympic men's team. He is one of the best coaches in the sport and his experience, particularly in international hockey, is well suited to help put our team in the best position to win.”

Sullivan, a native of Marshfield, Massachusetts, is 375-219-77 in nine seasons with the Penguins, helping them win the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017. This season, Pittsburgh was 38-32- 12, finishing three points behind Washington. Capitals for the second Stanley Cup Playoff wild card in the Eastern Conference.

In 11 seasons coaching in the NHL with the Penguins and Boston Bruins (2003-06), Sullivan has a record of 445-275-100 with 15 ties and 47-42 in the playoffs.

Sullivan has been a part of USA Hockey for five decades, dating back to 1988 when he played for the United States at the IIHF World Junior Championship. He also played for the United States men's national team for the 1997 IIHF Men's World Championship. He was an assistant coach for the United States at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and the Turin Olympics in 2006. Sullivan also coached the United States at the 2007 Worlds and assisted at the 2008 Worlds.

“Mike Sullivan is not only a great coach, but also someone who has a great passion for American hockey,” said Pat Kelleher, CEO of USA Hockey. “He is a world-class leader and has played an important role in hockey in our country for a very long time.”

Teams participating in the 4 Nations showdown are expected to announce the first six players on their roster by early summer.

