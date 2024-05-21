Labor explains crackdown on dirty money in UK





Unlock Editor's Digest for free

FT editor-in-chief Roula Khalaf picks her favorite articles from this week's newsletter.

Labor plans to crack down on dirty money in Britain with proposals to punish white-collar workers who encourage theft and offer rewards of up to $250,000 to whistleblowers who uncover sanctions breaches.

Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lamy will set out his party's plan on Tuesday for Britain to lead an international initiative to tackle financial crime, pushing the issue onto the global agenda, starting with a UK-hosted summit.

He will also advocate for the creation of an international anti-corruption court to prosecute the most serious crimes if Labor wins the general election expected later this year.

After nearly 15 years of Conservative-led rule, Britain is a hotbed of corrupt services while London is a hotbed of kleptomania, Lammy said in a keynote address at the Institute for Public Policy Studies in London.

He will vow that a Labor government will introduce a new approach based on action, enforcement and crackdowns on categories covering professionals such as lawyers, accountants and estate agents.

His intervention comes after Tory deputy foreign secretary Andrew Mitchell last week cited estimates that 40% of money laundered globally is routed through London, British overseas territories and royal dependencies.

A 2019 National Crime Agency assessment found that money laundering involving criminals and terrorists was costing the UK more than $100 billion a year and the scale of the problem was damaging to confidence in the UK economy. .

Labor's package of measures includes expanding registration requirements for UK trusts to prevent them being used for illegal activity, while pursuing other ways to increase transparency about trust ownership of UK property. This includes cooperating with overseas territories on a common transparency regime.

The party will also pledge to strengthen the UK's sanctions regime to crack down on white-collar workers who facilitate money laundering, and will consider a new mechanism to ban such people from entering the UK.

Labor will offer whistleblowers up to 25% of fines imposed by the Financial Sanctions Enforcement Agency to incentivize people to provide information that can lead to the discovery of assets of sanctioned individuals and entities in UK jurisdiction. Regulators can impose fines of up to $1 million.

Lammy will say: Warning that the US, Ukraine and allies in Africa and the Caribbean have raised concerns about the UK's approach to corruption and loopholes in its sanctions regime, Lammy will say: Our security partners say that not only will we fail, but Russian kleptomania will become stronger.

Kleptocracy, corruption and money laundering continue to fund crime on Britain's streets and make a mockery of the rule of law, he said.

As part of the party's efforts to ensure that the UK adopts a global leadership role on anti-money laundering, Labor is proposing a new framework for effective information sharing between countries.

This includes establishing a real-time global data exchange on the beneficial ownership of corporate structures, including trusts and trust-like arrangements, to aid cross-border investigations.

suggestion

Labor officials warned that corruption was weakening Britain's position, although party leader Sir Keir Starmer stressed he would defend the City of London and professional services. Failure to address these threats to our reputation for high standards will put our competitiveness at risk in the long term, one person said.

The Conservative government has introduced two economic crime laws since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but analysts say stronger measures are needed to stem the flow of dirty money through London.

Tom Keatinge, director of Rusi's Center for Finance and Security, said the UK needed to become a more visible political actor on the topic and praised Labor's proposals to lead new international initiatives.

He said Labor was right to treat financial crime as a foreign policy issue. Because other countries see the UK and parts of the professional services industry as part of the problem.

Video: How London Became the Dirty Money Capital of the World

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/826c83d9-0cb0-4dfc-b90e-047a91c42a8b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos