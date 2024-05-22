No aid to Gaza delivered via US-built pier distributed, Pentagon says





None of the food and supplies that entered the Gaza Strip via a temporary U.S.-built dock during its first five days of operation were distributed to Palestinians by humanitarian organizations, Gen. Patrick S. . Ryder, Pentagon spokesperson, during a press conference. briefing Tuesday.

General Ryder said 569 tonnes of aid had reached the shores of Gaza, but these supplies had not yet been distributed by humanitarian organizations.

On Saturday, hungry crowds looted several World Food Program trucks carrying aid that had been delivered via the dock, prompting the agency to suspend aid deliveries arriving at the dock on Sunday and Monday.

General Ryder also said that after discussions with Israel and the United Nations, alternative routes for the safe movement of personnel and goods had been established. The aid is now being transported to warehouses for further distribution, he said.

We expect the aid to be distributed in the coming days, of course, conditions permitting, he said.

The temporary dock is one of the few remaining entry points for aid shipments following the Israeli incursion into Rafah, southern Gaza, earlier this month. Israel not only seized the Rafah crossing, on the border with Egypt, but also closed the Kerem Shalom crossing into Israel. These were the two main entry points for truck convoys carrying aid by land.

Although Israel has since reopened Kerem Shalom, only 69 trucks have entered Gaza through this route in the past two weeks, according to UN data. This is far fewer than the number of aid trucks that entered through the two southern border crossings before Israeli troops entered Rafah. This number peaked at 340 trucks per day.

The 569 tons that have arrived at the dock so far are only a fraction of the amount of aid that was arriving in Gaza by land before Israel seized the Rafah crossing. The United Nations estimates that trucks carrying food to Gaza were loaded with around 15 to 30 tons each.

The jetty system, which cost around $300 million, became operational on Thursday, after being connected to the Mediterranean coast in central Gaza. On Friday, the first aid trucks began to arrive. However, so far the operation has not achieved its goal of bringing in 90 trucks per day and eventually reaching 150 trucks.

Gen. Ryder said more help was on the way, but the U.S. military was taking a crawl approach, walking, running, overcoming logistical obstacles and considering security conditions. So I think you will see, as we work together, the amount of aid increases and the ability to distribute it increases, he said.

