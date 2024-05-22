UK election speculation heightens as Rishi Sunak refuses to boycott July polls





Unlock Editor's Digest for free

FT editor-in-chief Roula Khalaf picks her favorite articles from this week's newsletter.

Speculation is rising that Rishi Sunak will stoke the July general election heat frenzy on Wednesday, with Downing Street refusing to rule one out and some senior Conservatives saying there is no need to wait until the autumn. .

The Prime Minister will hold a cabinet meeting on Wednesday afternoon where ministers will assess the state of the economy after inflation fell to 2.3%.

Sunak at Prime Minister's Questions did little to quell speculation, reiterating that there would be an election in the second half of the year. This period may include July.

The election will be held 25 working days after the dissolution of Parliament and Sunak can call the election immediately or at a later date. The PM's press secretary said: I wouldn't rule anything out.

Foreign Secretary Sir David Cameron will return early from a trip to Albania to attend cabinet meetings, aides have said, while some of Sunak's top advisers have concluded there is little point in waiting until the autumn.

A Tory source said Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt had decided not to set the scope of tax cuts later this year and not to issue a statement in the autumn.

Meanwhile, Sunak's team now doubts whether the Bank of England will be able to cut interest rates early enough to have a significant impact on the election.

After UK inflation fell to a lower-than-expected 2.3% in April, investors now believe the BoE is unlikely to cut interest rates in June and will not be confident enough to do so in August.

Separately, Downing Street refused to say whether Hunt would still be chancellor on polling day, despite Sunak insisting in January that Hunt would remain in office until the election.

Sunak's spokesman said it was the chancellor's decision regarding cabinet positions, adding that the chancellor thought Hunt was doing a great job. Hunt's allies insisted he would remain in his seat until the vote.

If Sunak calls a snap election, senior Conservatives have said they could take the country by laying out a narrow path to victory, arguing that prices are under control and growth is returning.

This month the UK recorded its fastest quarterly growth in two years.

Sunak and his ministers will have to consider whether economic conditions will improve significantly before the autumn election, which most lawmakers expected on Wednesday.

The FT poll shows the Conservatives trail Labor by almost 21 percentage points, but Tory strategists believe Labor's lead is weak and could be eroded during the campaign.

A Labor spokesman said the opposition was always on election alert. We are ready to go wherever the Prime Minister calls elections, he added. [Sunak] Let's continue this afternoon.

suggestion

The latest clue that Sunak could trigger a summer election came when Tory leaders held crisis talks, first reported by the Financial Times, on Monday last week over how to finance the initial campaign.

The Conservative Party board and key finance committee have hosted talks on how much the party can spend within campaign rules if the polls are held in the summer.

Tory officials who manage relationships with big donors have been told to make careful inquiries about the possibility of attracting large donations in the short term, according to party sources.

But Tory officials have publicly dismissed the significance of such a move, insisting that meetings are scheduled in advance and that rolling election scenarios and fundraising opportunities are considered throughout the election year.

Senior party officials have noted a recent increase in Downing Street events and activity by visiting teams.

Tory officials said they had contacted companies sympathetic to the Conservative Party to see if their sites could be used for events in the coming weeks.

But there was skepticism about the wisdom of Sunak calling an election earlier than necessary when his Conservatives were well behind Labor in opinion polls.

The general election must be held before the end of January 2025.

Video: Politics at a glance: Can anything save Sunak?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/26cdc9a9-ec7c-4c97-893f-8f7ec461e8ad The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos