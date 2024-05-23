Average age of vehicles in the United States hits a record 12.6 years





DETROIT — Cars, trucks and SUVs in the United States continue to age, reaching a record average age of 12.6 years in 2024, as people hang on to their vehicles largely because new ones are so expensive .

S&P Global Mobility, which tracks national vehicle registration data nationwide, said Wednesday that the average age of vehicles increased by about two months from last year's record.

But growth in the average age is starting to slow as new vehicle sales begin to recover from pandemic-related shortages of parts, including computer chips. The average increased by three months in 2023.

Yet with the average sales price of a new vehicle in the United States at just over $45,000 last month, many can't afford to buy new, even though prices are down by more than $2,000 from the December 2022 peak, according to JD Power.

That's now prohibitive for many households, said Todd Campau, head of aftermarket for S&P Global Mobility. “So I think consumers are finding themselves having to keep their vehicles on the road longer.

Other factors include people waiting to know whether to buy an electric vehicle or opt for a gasoline-electric hybrid or gasoline vehicle. Many, he said, worry about establishing a charging network that allows them to travel without fear of running out of battery. Besides, he added, vehicles are improved these days and simply last a long time.

New vehicle sales in the United States are starting to return to pre-pandemic levels, with prices and interest rates the main influencing factors rather than illness and supply chain issues, said Compau. He said he expects sales to reach about 16 million this year, up from 15.6 million last year and 13.9 million in 2022.

As more new vehicles are sold and replace aging vehicles in the nation's fleet of 286 million passenger vehicles, the average age is expected to stop growing and stabilize, Compau said. And unlike immediately after the pandemic, more lower-cost vehicles are being sold, which will likely lower the average price, he said.

People keeping their vehicles longer is good news for the local auto repair shop. About 70% of vehicles on the road are 6 years or older, he said, beyond manufacturers' warranties.

Those who are able to keep their vehicle for several years typically have the oil changed regularly and follow the manufacturer's maintenance schedules, Campau noted.

