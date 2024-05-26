Tarot fortune for the week of May 27 – June 2, 2024





Get ready for a new week (Photo: Getty/Metro.co.uk)

Jupiter is currently in Gemini until June 10th. This will provide real help to your entrepreneurial and creative arguments and ideas. Share, collaborate, ask for investment and make something happen!

You'll also see Mercury move into Gemini, strengthening your persuasive and networking abilities.

This is a great week to work with others to make your dreams come true through effective teamwork and influential, powerful, and positive collaboration and collaboration.

Let Tarot guide you toward the collaboration you need to make happen!

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Aries, go for the gold (Photo: Getty/Metro.co.uk)

Aries Tarot Card of the Week: Four of Wands

Meaning: This week is for a promotion or some kind of career advancement. Everything is aligned right, the stars are aligned, and the universal energy is supporting you.

The Four of Wands is about rising, building on success and reaching the next level. Sometimes location is important and you may need to move to a larger area, a new location, or somewhere else. Think big. Take on the challenge, be confident and believe in yourself.

taurus

April 21st ~ May 21st

It's all about balance (Photo: Getty/Metro.co.uk)

Taurus Tarot Card of the Week: Temperance

Meaning: Join forces with someone who has opposing energies or ideas to yours. It's not a person you can't stand or get along with, but a person with different standards and outlook. Together we can create great things – new ideas, processes, services, technologies or improvements. Be open-minded, especially to Sagittarius!

Moderation is about blending extremes to build a new center, a new standard. Sometimes the quickest way is to mix and match two opposing energies to see what new chemicals can be created. Experiment!

gemini

May 22 ~ June 21

What caught you off guard this week? (Photo caption: Getty/Metro.co.uk)

Gemini Tarot Card of the Week: King of Cups

Meaning: This week's collaboration is about growing your own emotional intelligence by observing or working with someone you find very strong in this life skill, such as a water sign (Cancer, Pisces, Scorpio).

Maybe you could even talk about something you're not sure how best to handle and see what they have to say. They have enough patience and intuition that you sometimes skip the desire to get out of jail as quickly as possible! Get advice on board. Try it. You might be very surprised by the results.

cancer

From June 22nd to July 23rd

It's time to fix this problem (Photo: Getty/Metro.co.uk)

Cancer Tarot Card of the Week: Nine of Cups

What it means: You need a steady hand and a calming presence to help you with the long-term projects you have in store for your health, wealth, career, home (or several of them). It scares you. It looks like a mountain, but I'm not sure where to start.

Get advice, opinions and support. Ideally, the Earth (Virgo, Taurus, Capricorn) will be your ally here, but definitely someone practical and grounded, someone with experience in this, who can help you make long-term plans and I'm the one who will encourage you to stick with it!

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Intuitive water signs can help you determine the cause of this problem (Photo: Getty/Metro.co.uk)

Leo Tarot Card of the Week: The Moon

What it means: You need a partner to solve crimes this week, Leo! The Moon reveals that there are mysteries in your realm that you must get to the bottom of. And you may benefit greatly from a Pisces or Cancer person, who has the intuition and secret sense to know when people are lying or when things are not the way they are presented.

Ask for input, get a second opinion, confirm what you hear, and look behind the facade. Your fellow detectives can help you solve this case and gather valuable information!

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

A bit of childlike innocence gives you a new perspective. (Photo: Getty/Metro.co.uk)

Virgo Tarot Card of the Week: Page of Cups

Meaning: You are creative, imaginative, and want to communicate your ideas to others! Why not? sun. Find gentle, creative friends to work with and share ideas with. It could be a water sign (Pisces, Cancer, Scorpio), or it could be a child in your family or friends who can give you completely honest, unfiltered feedback and even improve your ideas.

Look at everything with wonder and optimism. Find the biggest potential growth. Stretch out. Think outside the box. Magic can happen this week!

balance

September 24 – October 23

Promote happy outcomes (Photo: Getty/Metro.co.uk)

Libra Tarot Card of the Week: Five of Swords

Meaning: You have infinite skills of wit and diplomacy, and you can put them to good use this week by working with someone to resolve a bad situation in your area, which may be filled with conflict and stress.

You can see both sides (as always), and you can also see common ground and a path forward to find a solution. Help these people solve their problems, get them to follow through, mediate if possible, and then step back and let them take it from there. They will be very grateful for your input (at least in the end).

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Sometimes time apart can create stronger bonds. (Photo: Getty/Metro.co.uk)

Scorpio Tarot Card of the Week: Six of Cups

Meaning: You will meet someone very meaningful from your past this week, and you will join forces as if no time has passed and pick up where you left off (if not, in fact, in a better place).

Once upon a time there was love here, and maybe it will return, maybe this is just a passing alliance, maybe it's a new friendship. Embrace it, use it, welcome it. They know you very well and can help you right now. They find out how you think, how you motivate and comfort you. let's see them

Archer

November 23 – December 21

It's good to have a role model (Photo: Getty/Metro.co.uk)

Sagittarius Tarot Card of the Week: 10 Coins

Meaning: You need a partner or ally to achieve your long-term ambitions at work or at home. You are at a stage where it would be a good idea to seek out a mentor, coach, or expert to get up-to-date advice and personalized guidance.

Why do you continue to struggle with your own limited understanding? Get the best advice and take the leap toward new ideas and plans. This will be fun for you too since you love learning. And you can put it into practice right away!

Capricorn

December 22 – January 21

Seize the opportunity (Photo: Getty/Metro.co.uk)

Capricorn Tarot Card of the Week: Three of Wands

What it means: Throughout the week, there will be new opportunities and opportunities to collaborate and join forces with new people. Set your radar to notice this. And be bold enough to jump in and say ‘yes’ to what is offered.

Don't hold back or overthink. Working together in the same direction toward the same goal with like-minded people helps you move forward faster. These openings are quick and instantaneous, so you just need to be prepared and ready to notice them when they appear. Don't miss it!

Aquarius

January 22 – February 19

You need an analytical mind to make decisions. (Photo: Getty/Metro.co.uk)

Aquarius Tarot Card of the Week: Lovers

Meaning: The Lovers see you trying to make up your mind this week, and all you have to do is be patient, take your time, and feel out all your options fully and broadly.

Consider the consequences. Pressure test your preferred route. Go to sleep. Seek advice from a Gemini or someone who thinks very quickly and is good at seeing the potential outcomes of things. I need a fortune teller! Come see me (I'm a Gemini lol) or find a friend to talk to in a more realistic way. Let them know your options and get their input.

fish

February 20 – March 20

This is not a mess you need to clean up, Pisces (Photo: Getty/Metro.co.uk)

Pisces Tarot Card of the Week: Ten of Wands

Meaning: Leave your burdens to someone else this week. Take a step back, get into your sphere of influence or responsibility, and stay there. You were taken advantage of, and it grew as you took on more and more tasks that you could not do. This happens.

More Popular Articles Read More

It's time to stop and get back to your priorities. Let them choose unfinished tasks. Let them sort it out. Do not offer to help. I need a break, I need help, I need this space.

With over 25 years of fortune telling experience and many happy clients from around the world, Queen of Tarot Kerry King uses the wisdom of the Tarot and horoscopes to create inspiring predictions and insights. You can book a private written reading, available in a beautifully illustrated brochure, via Etsy, or join her new Tarot Club and receive weekly weather forecasts and more five times a month.

