Aid begins entering Gaza by land after US floating pier damaged by weather





Aid began flowing into the Gaza Strip from southern Israel on Sunday, after a US-made “floating pier” on the Mediterranean Sea was damaged by bad weather.

The new aid deployment is being routed through southern Israel due to disagreements with Egypt. The Israeli army took control of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing, which has typically been used to transport aid throughout the conflict.

Egypt closed its side of the border when Israel took control of the Gaza side of the crossing, and said it would not reopen it until the Palestinians gained control.

Hundreds of humanitarian trucks passed through Israel's Kerem Shalom crossing over the weekend, but UN workers say they have had difficulty accessing aid due to heavy fighting nearby.

Aid has become even more vital due to the damage to the US-built “floating pier” on the Gaza coast. Rough seas detached four ships stabilizing the pier this weekend.

US military builds massive metal pier amid Biden's $320 million gamble for aid to Gaza

Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid from the United Arab Emirates and the United States Agency for International Development pass through the Trident Pier before entering Gaza Beach, May 17, 2024. The pier has since been damaged by rough seas.

Two of the boats floated north and landed on a beach in Ashdod, Israel, while the other two remain anchored on the beach near the pier, according to the Wall Street Journal.

BIDEN’S VISION FOR A CONDEMNED PALESTINIAN STATE, EXPERTS SAY: “EXPRESS RECOGNITION OF HAMAS”

“Efforts to recover the vessels are underway with the assistance of the Israeli Navy,” US Central Command said.

The United States spent approximately $320 million on the construction of the pier, which served as a channel of aid to the United States and other countries. Although the pier was used to transfer approximately 569 tons of aid to Gaza, none of that aid had been delivered to the Palestinians as of last week, the Pentagon confirmed.

Aid began flowing into Gaza from southern Israel on Sunday after a US-made “floating pier” on the Mediterranean Sea was damaged by bad weather.

Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, who serves as Pentagon press secretary, confirmed the aid delay in a statement to reporters Tuesday.

Approximately 1,000 U.S. troops participated in the pier construction efforts. The United States and Israel have stressed that no American troops entered Gaza during the operation, but three American soldiers were injured in accidents during operations at the pier last week.

GROWING CONTROVERSY OVER BIDEN'S GAZA PIER FEEDS CONCERNS ABOUT COST, SAFETY

Palestinians gather in hopes of getting aid delivered to Gaza via a US-built dock, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, seen from the center of the Strip from Gaza. (Reuters/Ramadan Abed/file photo)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The United States says the pier remains mostly operational despite damage sustained over the weekend. The Israeli Navy is participating in efforts to recover the two ships stranded in Ashdod, the Journal reported.

Anders Hagstrom is a Fox News Digital reporter covering national politics and major news events. Send tips to [email protected] or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/world/aid-starts-entering-gaza-land-us-floating-pier-damaged-weather The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos