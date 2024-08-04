Far-right protesters clash with police across Britain, unrest continues





Violence spread across Britain on Saturday, with far-right thugs throwing bricks, bottles and chairs at police during protests in more than half a dozen cities.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has condemned the violence and criminal disorder that has erupted since the tragic knife attack in Southport, warning that anyone involved in the ongoing violence will pay a price.

“There should be no criminal violence and disorder on Britain's streets,” she said on Saturday afternoon after clashes broke out in cities including Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Hull, Nottingham and Belfast.

Protesters clash with police in Manchester (EPA) Liverpool suffered its worst violence, with several police officers injured (PA)

The Labour MP added: “We have made it clear to the police that we have their full support in taking the strongest possible action against perpetrators. That includes ensuring there are more prosecutors, more prisons and better prepared courts to make it clear that anyone who engages in this kind of chaos will pay a price.”

Mrs Cooper said perpetrators can be arrested, prosecuted, face financial penalties, imprisonment and travel bans to make communities feel safe.

But she stopped short of calling parliament, something Conservative leadership candidate Priti Patel had called for earlier in the day. Patel described the government's response to Britain's turmoil as worrying and inadequate.

Ms Cooper attended an emergency meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday, who said he would fully support police in taking action against extremists seeking to spread hate by terrorising communities.

Police are deployed in large numbers in front of protesters at the Enough is Enough demonstration in Piccadilly Circus, London (James Speakman/PA) Police confront protesters in Liverpool (James Speakman/PA)

But the opposition Home Secretary James Cleverley urged the government to do more to restore public order and send a clear message to the rioters.

The growing political divide over the response comes as Britain is gripped by yet another round of violence. In Liverpool, far-right rioters hurled bricks and bottles at police, who used tear gas as they tried to keep protesters and counter-protesters apart.

Merseyside Police said several officers were injured in the clashes and condemned the “cowardly” actions.

Police said they arrested 11 people and two officers were hospitalized, one with a broken jaw and another with a broken nose.

The Liverpool Echo reports that the fire also broke out at Spelling Hub, a library that reopened last year to help people from all walks of life access education and employment.

In Stoke-on-Trent, bricks were thrown at police, in Belfast, fireworks were thrown between anti-Islam groups and an anti-racism rally, and in Hull, windows were broken at a hotel used to house immigrants.

A scuffle broke out in Nottingham as the two groups faced off. Bottles were thrown from both sides and chants of “Britain til death” and “Tommy Robinson” were chanted, but were drowned out by the boos of anti-racist protesters.

Clashes also broke out between police and protesters in Blackpool (Michael Holmes/PA) Protesters gather in Nottingham, central England (Getty)

Around 150 people, carrying St George flags and chanting “You are not British any more”, tried to get the paedophile Muslims off our streets, but in Leeds they were outnumbered by a few hundred counter-protesters who chanted “Get the Nazi scum off our streets”.

In Hull, three police officers were injured and four people were arrested during protests that led to an attack on a hotel housing refugees.

Humberside Police Chief Superintendent Darren Wildbore said police had eggs and bottles thrown at them after windows were broken at a hotel housing migrants.

Bristol police have arrested 14 people following violence in the city centre, which Avon and Somerset Police described as completely unacceptable.

Police said further protests were planned for Sunday and more trouble was likely in the coming days.

“We know people are going to try to do this again and the police have been prepared and will continue to be prepared,” said Police Chief BJ Harrington, speaking on public order at the National Police Chiefs' Conference.

With 130 additional police units deployed across the country, an additional 4,000 trained police officers will be required to be deployed.

Emotions run high during protest outside Belfast City Hall (PA) Protest outside Lucy Leeson refugee hotel in Hull

So if you are planning to cause trouble and chaos, our message is very simple: We will be watching you.

The weekend protests follow an overnight bout of unforgivable violence in Sunderland, which saw a Citizens Advice Bureau office burnt down and a police centre ransacked. Four police officers were injured and 10 arrested in clashes with far-right protesters.

A priest at Sunderland Cathedral said thugs had committed desecration acts by trying to smash gravestones to use as missiles during the violence in the city.

More than 35 'Enough is Enough' protests are planned across the UK this weekend, with several counter-protests led by groups such as Stand Up to Racism.

There has been widespread chaos across the country this week following the Southport stabbing that left three young girls murdered at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Merseyside on Monday.

False claims that the suspect was an asylum seeker spread on social media, forcing police to take the unusual step of denying the suspect's alleged name had been circulated online.

Police arrested several people at various protests (Getty)

Amid ongoing concerns about the far-right threat, a judge on Thursday named the stabbing suspect as 17-year-old Axel Rudacubana, seeking to refute misinformation circulating on social media.

But this has done little to stop far-right groups in Britain from using misinformation online to promote anti-immigrant and anti-Islam sentiments.

Qari Asim, chairman of the National Advisory Council of Mosques and Imams, said the Muslim community was deeply concerned and anxious about protests planned by far-right groups across the country.

He said: These threats and violence are the inevitable and destructive result of Islamophobia, exacerbated by social media, parts of the mainstream media and some populist leaders.

Thousands of people attended a memorial service in Southport on Tuesday to remember six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Agiar.

Violence later broke out outside a mosque in the town, injuring 53 police officers and three police dogs.

More than 100 people were arrested in Whitehall on Wednesday as chaos spread to the capital after far-right protesters threw stun grenades at Downing Street and the Cenotaph. There was further violence in Manchester, Aldershot and Hartlepool.

Communities in Sunderland devastated by far-right violence on Friday evening began a city clean-up operation on Saturday.

Brett Redmayne, 43, saw the aftermath of the violence after a police station was ransacked on Saturday, with pictures posted on social media showing the Citizens Advice Service office blackened and seemingly set ablaze.

Redmayne said: The mood across the city, with hundreds of people gathered, was one of support and unity.

These rioters do not represent Sunderland and we are ashamed and embarrassed. But this morning, we all wanted to show our support and help clean up the city.

I saw broken windows and glass, but the council also worked hard all night to clean it up. Thanks to Sunderland Council.

