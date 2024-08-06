



Tommy Robinson has been accused of encouraging far-right riots after the Southport stabbings after leaving Britain last week.

The High Court heard on Monday that the anti-Islam activist, whose real name is Stephen Exley-Lennon, had left the country after being released on unconditional bail following his arrest in Kent last weekend.

A new arrest warrant has been issued for the founder of the English Defence League (EDL) after he failed to attend a scheduled hearing in a contempt of court case.

But since then, Robinson has regularly posted on social media about the ongoing chaos.

The 41-year-old has been posting a steady stream of commentary and videos documenting the unrest, calling for mass expulsions and explaining that the unrest is caused by legitimate concerns.

Activists have accused Robinson of playing a key role in inciting violence against ethnic minorities.

A man looks out his window as a mob attacks an immigrant hostel in Rotherham (Getty Images)

A Hope Not Hate spokesperson told The Independent there was no doubt that Tommy Robinson's social media presence was playing a huge role in far-right protests.

Tommy Robinson’s reach has grown since his X account was reinstated last year. His last two demos in London attracted tens of thousands of people, and his X followers now number over 800,000. That means he’s once again got a massive online following.

Since Monday’s horrific attack, Tommy Robinson has been regularly tweeting about Islam as a mental health issue, sharing images of the disorder and encouraging people to join in future protests. “Go and show your support. People need to rise up,” one person said.

We know he was an influence in the riots that took place in Southport on Tuesday, with the rioters chanting Tommy Robinson's name and “Who the hell is Allah?” – chants that are often heard at far-right demonstrations.

Riots erupted across Britain after three young girls were murdered at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday.

Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, 17, from Lancashire, was charged with the attack, but false claims spread online that the suspect was a Muslim asylum seeker who arrived in the UK on a small boat in 2023.

Robinson has been linked to widespread rioting across Britain following the murder of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday. (Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Some protests targeted mosques and other Muslim religious buildings.

Sabby Dhalu, co-convener of Stand Up to Racism, told The Independent: “What we are seeing in Liverpool, Hull, Sunderland, Hartlepool, Southport and elsewhere is not just violent disorder and assault. It is racist, Islamophobic and fascist riots targeting mosques, asylum seekers and non-white people.

Tommy Robinson is deliberately inciting racism and Islamophobia while on the run. It is no coincidence that the riots broke out just days after Robinson mobilized 15,000 people in Trafalgar Square last week. The fascists are emboldened.

But this is not something that came out of a vacuum. It is a product of politicians who have promoted Islamophobia and racism and made people worse off. The only way to defeat this movement is to unite and move against fascism and racism, Islamophobia and anti-Semitism.

The Muslim Association of Britain (MAB) claimed Robinson was fanning the flames of violence in Britain from afar.

MAB and other civil society groups have been warning for over 23 years about the growing threat from the far right and the danger of Islam and Muslims being portrayed as a major threat to Britain’s security. Sadly, our warnings have been proven right, according to a spokesperson and reported to The Independent.

Political and socio-economic failures have made criminals like Tommy Robinson famous, who have left the country and fanned the flames of violence and terrorism.

Warning signs were ignored during the 2016 Brexit campaign, which led to a rise in far-right influence.

Riots break out outside Leeds City Hall (Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Rather than addressing the real dangers of far-right extremism, the government has made matters worse by categorizing far-right behavior as legitimate concerns and pandering to the far right. The current wave of riots has targeted mosques, attacked Muslims and other minorities in the streets, and looted and burned businesses.

Robinson's exact whereabouts are unclear, but photographs emerged on Sunday showing him at a hotel in Cyprus.

On the same day, a journalist for Robinson's online platform was forced to leave a scene of violent chaos after rioters clashed with police and set fire to a hotel housing refugees in Rotherham.

“It’s not very safe out there and tensions are still high,” Robinson wrote on X. “I’m extremely disappointed that protest organizers were hoping for a peaceful protest today.”

