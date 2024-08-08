UK riots: Individuals involved in riots given jail sentences and community orders





ITV News correspondent Stacey Foster reports that several people are now jailed over their involvement in the riots, with more expected in the coming days.

Across the UK, individuals involved in violent incidents have been given prison sentences and community service orders.

The move, seen as a stern warning to potential criminals, follows a week of escalating rioting that left communities racked by criminal damage and assault.

According to police sources, more than 400 people have been arrested so far in the nationwide unrest, and that number is expected to rise in the coming days.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, around 100 charges have been laid against individuals, with the remainder being released on bail pending further investigation.

In the coming days, weeks and months, suspects will appear in court to plead guilty or not guilty.

ITV News has compiled a list of those convicted and sentenced for their involvement in the riots.

James Nelson, 18

A teenager who crashed a police car during chaos in Bolton pleaded guilty to criminal damage on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said.

James Nelson, of Victoria Road, Horwich, was sentenced to two months in prison at Manchester Local Court.

James Nelson, 18, pleaded guilty to criminal damage during the riots in Bolton. Source: PA

Liam Powell, 28

Another man linked to the Bolton riots, 28-year-old Liam Powell, was given a 12-month community service order, which will run until August 2025.

Police said he admitted to having cocaine in his possession during the riot.

Liam Powell, 28, was given a 12-month community order for his role in the disorder in Bolton. Source: PA

Derek Drummond, 58

Liverpool Crown Court sentenced 58-year-old Derek Drummond to three years in prison.

Drummond, of Poole Street, Southport, admitted assaulting and assaulting an emergency worker in Southport on July 30.

Derek Drummond, 58, of Poole Street, Southport, was sentenced to three years in prison at Liverpool Crown Court. Source: Merseyside Police

Declan Gayran, 29 years old

Declan Gayran, of Kelso Road, Liverpool, was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to causing violence in Liverpool on August 3 and sending malicious communications last year.

Declan Guyran, 29, of Kelso Road, Liverpool, was sentenced to 30 months in prison at Liverpool Crown Court. Source: Merseyside Police

Liam Riley, 40

Liam Riley, of Walton Road, Liverpool, admitted causing a violent disturbance and racist behaviour following a similar incident in Liverpool on August 3.

He was sentenced to 20 months in prison.

Liam Riley, 40, of Walton Road, Liverpool, was sentenced to 20 months in prison at Liverpool Crown Court. Source: Merseyside Police

Aaron Johnson, 32

Johnson, of Criterion Street, North Reddish, admitted using racist language in a live stream broadcast to millions of people outside a Stockport hotel where asylum seekers were believed to be staying.

Aaron Johnson, 32, of Criterion Street, North Reddish, pleaded guilty at Manchester Magistrates' Court. Source: Greater Manchester Police

Lucas Ormond Skipping, 29

Lucas Ormond Skipping, from Tavistock, Devon, pleaded guilty to assault with intent to kill after he pushed a 17-year-old boy off his bike during riots in Plymouth on Monday night. Plymouth District Court heard Ormond Skipping was wearing a GoPro camera at the time and footage later showed him throwing a bottle of coke and a stone at the protesters.

Lucas Ormond Skipping, 29, has pleaded guilty to violent disorder after pushing a 17-year-old boy off his bike during a Plymouth protest. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Michael Williams, 51

Williams, of Sparkwell, Devon, pleaded guilty to causing violence in connection with a protest in Plymouth on Monday night.

Plymouth District Court heard bottles and rocks were thrown between the two groups before the fight broke out and Williams was seen kicking another man.

Michael Williams, 51, of Sparkwell, Devon, pleaded guilty to violent disorder in connection with the Plymouth protest. Source: Devon and Cornwall Police

Daniel McGuire, 45

McGuire, of Plymouth Crescent Avenue, pleaded guilty to one count of causing violence in connection with a protest in Plymouth on Monday night.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday.

Daniel McGuire, 45, of Plymouth Crescent Avenue, pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder in connection with a protest in Plymouth. Source: Devon and Cornwall Police

Liam Ryan, 28

Ryan, of Circleby Lloyd, Bradford, pleaded guilty to assault charges at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning after prosecutors said he was actively involved in the violence.

Liam Ryan, of Thirkleby Royd, Bradford, pleaded guilty to violent disorder. Source: Greater Manchester Police

Leanne Hodgson, 43

Hodgson, of Holborn Road, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to violent arson after he was captured on video pushing a large bin towards a police line during riots in Sunderland.

Leanne Hodgson pleaded guilty at South Tyneside District Court. Source: Northumbria Police

Josh Kellett, 29

Kellett, from Southcroft, Washington, admitted violent assault following the riots in Sunderland on Friday.

The court heard he was captured on video throwing rocks at police officers while in a large group.

Josh Kellyt pleaded guilty at South Tyneside District Court. Source: Northumbria Police

Andrew Smith, 41

Smith, of East High Street, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to assault resulting from the riots in Sunderland.

Andrew Smith, who pleaded guilty at South Tyneside Magistrates Court. Source: Northumbria Police

Bradley Markin, 21

Northumbria Police said Makin had admitted charges of causing violence in Sunderland and possessing cocaine and heroin.

Bradley Makin, 21, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and possession of cocaine and heroin. Source: Northumbria Police

