“It Ends With Us” Controversy: What’s Happening With the Movie?





And while Jackman has been inexplicably everywhere during the It Ends With Us press tour (he's even in the interview above!), there's one person who's been strangely absent: Justin Baldoni. Baldoni not only plays Ryle in the film (apparently at Hoover's request), he's also directing and producing it through his Wayfarer Studios. As promotion kicked off this week, eagle-eyed fans noticed that he was completely separated from the rest of the cast during interviews and red carpet appearances. Not only is Baldoni not appearing with his castmates, no one is talking about him and he seems, at least according to the internet, to be actively ignored. Lively didn't even mention him when discussing a key scene in the film in which her character meets Baldonis, claiming that Reynolds actually wrote it.

“He works on everything I do,” Lively told E! News of Reynolds' involvement. “I work on everything he does. So his victories, his celebrations are mine, and mine are his.”

It's odd because in that same article, Baldoni went to great lengths to praise Lively as a creative force.

“Everything she touches, she makes it better. I think we’re all here because of her, so I couldn’t be more grateful to have this opportunity,” he said.

This drama has sparked a wave of speculation, from allegations that Baldoni did something horrible on set that caused everyone to turn on him, to accusations that Lively and Reynolds pushed Baldoni out of the film. We don't know the truth, but what we do know is that this whole debacle only makes the way the film was presented to audiences even more confusing.

That's a problem, because experts say that when popular media portrays domestic violence, it must do so with great caution.

As with many sensitive topics that could traumatize people, any depiction of domestic violence or intimate partner abuse should be treated with caution and viewers should be given some sort of warning, Dr. Anthony Estreet, CEO of the National Association of Social Workers, told Glamour.

Estreet advises that the film's marketing also include resources, such as the phone number for the National Domestic Violence Hotline, which the film includes in the end credits but does not include on other promotional pages like its Instagram.

And while Lively has spoken about the film's tragic and inspiring themes, in an interview with Deadline, she made it clear that she doesn't consider It Ends With Us to be a central theme. “It's a story that deals with domestic violence, but it doesn't talk about it,” she said.

But as some netizens have noticed, one cast member has spoken openly about domestic violence in connection with the film: Baldoni. In an interview with CBS News, he said he hopes the film will change the way people view domestic violence, especially men.

