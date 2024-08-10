U.S. women's soccer team wins gold medal at Paris Olympics





The United States women's national soccer team (USWNT), reinvigorated by a revamped coaching staff and a roster of dynamic young players positioned to keep the team at the top of the standings for the next decade or more, won Olympic gold on Saturday at the Parc des Princes, beating Brazil 1-0 in the final. The U.S. team, which had not won an Olympic gold medal since London 2012 and was eliminated from last year's World Cup in the round of 16, the earliest exit in history for an American team, returns to its familiar position as the team to beat.

After a scoreless first half, where Brazil attacked early and often, with a goal attempt in the second minute and a fantastic chance in injury time that U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher blocked, Mallory Swanson scored the opener for the U.S. in the 57th minute, with a barely defended run down the left side, off a pass from Korbin Albert. Sophia Smith was closer to the ball, but Swanson realized Smith was offside. “I was like, don’t touch, don’t touch that,” Swanson said. But then it was my turn to score off a pass from Albert. Swanson had an earlier chance to score and couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net. In the first half, I had an opportunity [that was] a little similar and I didn't put it aside, she said. So, mentally, I was [en]When she did score, it reinvigorated the Americans, who followed with a few more crowd-pleasing chances but were thwarted by the Brazilian defenders.

In added time, Naeher made a superb one-handed save to preserve the victory.

Emma Hayes, the Briton who won seven Women's Super League titles with Chelsea FC and was chosen by U.S. soccer officials late last year to reorganize the USWNT, joined the team after leading Chelsea to another title in May and gold in her first global competition as head coach. Hayes made several key changes. First, she gave the players renewed confidence in the team's tactical approach and praised the groundwork that had been done before she took over as head coach. “It was a real change that made my job easier when I came in. I truly believe I came in at the right time,” Hayes said.

“The learning that we get in meetings, on the field, everything that we learn, that’s probably what I enjoy the most,” U.S. captain Lindsey Horan said before the Olympics. “Seeing the players really think, ask questions and be challenged, that’s what we need.”

Hayes made the difficult decision to leave American legend Alex Morgan off the Olympic roster. But it allowed her to add a trio of fierce strikers, Swanson (26), Sophia Smith (24) and Trinity Rodman (22), to do the scoring. The group, dubbed Triple Trouble by former USWNT player Christen Press and The Triple Express by an American fan interviewed by a boisterous Parc des Princes announcer before the game, rewarded Hayes’ faith. They scored 10 of the USWNT’s 12 Olympic goals. Rodman curled a stunning shot into the top left corner of the goal in overtime against Japan in the quarterfinals. Smith scored late in the semifinal against Germany to give the United States a 1-0 victory and Swanson scored the gold-medal goal.

After the win, Hayes attributed the victory to the team's unwavering belief in themselves, despite the arrival of the World Cup, a trait she, as a Briton, believes she shares with the Americans. Winning is in my DNA and it's part of [their] “It’s the DNA and that mentality that makes me love this country,” she said. “That’s why I’m made for this, because of that never-say-die mentality and just give it your all and fight and strive to get there. We find things in ourselves that weren’t there before.”

She acknowledged that the United States had given her opportunities early in her career and said: America meant more to me than most people think. I was 20 years old and came from a pretty staid society that didn't welcome women into football and I went to America and they looked after me, nurtured me, opened doors for me and gave me opportunities that England never gave me. And I'm so happy, so happy to be able to return the favour.

She added that in just the two months she's been leading the USWNT, I've had an explosion of fins. I've felt lighter than I've felt in a long, long time; I felt like I was in college at times.

That lightness also carried over to the players, who spoke of the joy they felt in practice and playing with Hayes. “We all play with joy, we have a lot of fun,” Swanson said.

American soccer fans turned out in Paris in droves, as expected, wearing the red-white-and-blue jerseys of Rodman, Smith, Horan and Naomi Girma. Girma, 24, played every minute of the Olympic tournament, proving she is one of the best defensive players in the world. The jerseys of Morgan and Megan Rapinoe were noticeably absent. And they may not be back anytime soon, as a new generation of the U.S. women’s national team put the world on notice. “We know there’s so much more in us,” co-captain Lindsey Horan said. “There’s so much more potential in how we can play, how we can break opponents down. My goodness, to see the potential for 2027.” [in the World Cup]I'm very excited. The USWNT has turned the page. The teams are in golden hands.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/7009804/us-womens-soccer-team-gold-medal-win-paris-summer-olympics/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos