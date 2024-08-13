Social Media Suggests Reasons for Rift's End with Us Cast





It's official. It Ends With Us is a box office smash, grossing $80 million worldwide this weekend.

But behind the scenes, it's a different story. Rumors of a breakup between director Justin Baldoni and star Blake Lively have been circulating in the press and on social media for several days. Could the drama between the director and the star overshadow the financial success of the film?

If the 2022 press tour fiasco for Dont Worry Darling is any indication, feuds between directors and actors can tarnish a film's reputation.

Clues about the It Ends With Us cast's breakup are scattered across social media, waiting for TikTok sleuths to piece them together.

Missing tracking: digital indifference?

Savvy social media users know that one of the most obvious signs of trouble in any relationship is the visible unfollow. Instagram is where most of the It Ends With Us romances began.

Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, several cast members — even author Colleen Hoover — have unfollowed Baldoni. It’s a stark contrast to their previous friendly online interactions, which have raised eyebrows and questions. Is this a deliberate digital indifference, hinting at a deeper rift?

Ghost Night One: Baldoni's Absence Fuels Speculation

At the film's premiere last week in New York, Baldoni's absence from major press events and group photos was conspicuous. While he walked the red carpet with family and friends, Lively posed with the cast, her husband Ryan Reynolds, her mother and Hugh Jackman. Even Baldoni's podcast co-host Liz Plank, who is also friends with Lively, seemed to take sides, sharing only photos of Lively on social media.

Adding to the speculation, Lively and Baldoni gave separate interviews and did not interact at all during their press tour, even during the film's presentation that Lively and Hoover shared alone.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 06: Writer/executive producer Colleen Hoover (left) and producer Blake … [+] In top form at the world premiere of IT ENDS WITH US on August 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Getty Images for Sony Pictures

This lack of interaction and the exclusion of Baldoni from key moments further fuels the perception of a rift between the costars.

Ryan Reynolds: Is He Stealing the Show?

Lively’s revelation that Reynolds had written a key scene added another layer to the intrigue. Combined with her high-profile presence at the premiere alongside her Deadpool and Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman, whose film just passed $1 billion at the global box office, did Lively leverage her husband’s influence as a potential power play? Did Reynolds and Jackman’s celebrity status overshadow Baldoni, especially given Lively’s admission of Reynolds’ creative input?

Justin Baldoni: Reading Between the Lines

Despite his apparent ostracism, Justin Baldoni has maintained a positive public stance toward Blake Lively. In a recent interview with ET, he said, “Everything she touches, she makes better. I think we're all here because of her, so I couldn't be more grateful to have this opportunity.”

Baldoni’s compliments to Lively seem gracious, but could they be a subtle dig, acknowledging her power while hinting at his own sidelining? Or is he simply demonstrating professionalism despite the tension behind the scenes? Baldoni’s carefully chosen words are open to interpretation, adding another layer of mystery to the unfolding drama.

Tactics Analysis: What's the Real Story?

While social media offers us some clues, the truth behind this breakup remains shrouded in mystery. Several theories have emerged, each attempting to piece together the puzzle.

Creative Control Conflict: The Hollywood Reporter cites “creative differences” as a source of tension. Lively reportedly commissioned her own version of the film. With Oona Flaherty and Robb Sullivan credited as editors on the film, it's unclear which version made it into the final cut. English:The Baldoni Sequel: When asked about adapting the sequel, Baldoni cautiously responded, “I think there are better people for that one… I think Blake Lively is ready to direct.” Was Baldoni's suggestion a subtle dig at Lively, implying that she had overstepped her bounds as an actress? Did their differing ideas collide, leading to tensions and ultimately Baldoni's reluctance to continue the franchise? Post-production fallout: The existence of two different versions of the film hints at a potentially fractious post-production process. Just days before the premiere, Lively dropped a bombshell: her husband, Ryan Reynolds, wrote the “iconic rooftop scene.” That revelation, coupled with rumors that Lively had commissioned her own version of the film, raises questions about the extent of her influence and potential conflicts with Baldoni's vision. Did these creative power struggles create a lasting rift that extended into the promotional period, contributing to the frosty atmosphere between the cast and director? Jenny Slate's Evasive Answer: During a red carpet interview, Slate notably avoided answering a question about working with Justin Baldoni as both a director and scene partner on the film. Instead, she discussed the challenges of juggling multiple roles on set. The avoidance of any mention of Baldoni fueled even more speculation about a potential breakup and suggested that Slate could be aligning with Lively's camp. Theories abound: What do fans think?

Social media is abuzz with fans offering their own interpretations of the situation. Did Baldoni do something on set to alienate the actors? Did Lively and Reynolds “push” him out of the spotlight? Or did creative differences simply escalate into personal animosity? The film’s sensitive subject matter (domestic violence) has also fueled speculation, with some wondering if it played a role in the tension.

The PR Machine: Lively and Reynolds Take Center Stage

With her husband's involvement in the It Ends With Us narrative, it seems the couple is also trying to dominate the film's promotion. Their joint appearances and social media presence, especially with the simultaneous promotion of Deadpool and Wolverine, have left Baldoni in the shadows. Is this a calculated PR strategy or does it reflect the power dynamics behind the scenes?

Baldoni's Humble Counter-Narrative

Baldoni appears to be taking a more humble approach on social media. Recent posts show him traveling with his parents to Chicago for the press tour, a strategic counterattack to the Lively-Reynolds-Jackman PR blitz.

This approach humanizes Baldoni. It reminds fans of his humble beginnings (Lively’s parents have strong ties to Hollywood) and showcases a family that is more in touch with reality. This down-to-earth image is further reinforced by a fan who recognizes him but can’t remember his name at the airport. This strategic counter-narrative shows that there’s more to this story.

Conclusion: A story that ends with questions

The drama of “It Ends With Us” continues off-screen, leaving fans and industry insiders to speculate about the true nature of the breakup. While the film is a box office success, questions remain about the actors’ fractured relationship. Did creative differences, power struggles or personal conflicts drive a wedge between Baldoni and Lively?

Social media offers clues, but the story remains unclear. One thing is for sure: in the world of Hollywood, sometimes the most dramatic stories unfold behind the camera.

Will this breakup impact future projects, including the potential sequel It Starts With Us?

Only time – and perhaps clues from social media – will tell.

