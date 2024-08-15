



Unlock Editors Digest for free

FT editor Rula Khalaf picks his favourite articles from this weekly newsletter.

British government ministers have offered British rail drivers a pay rise of more than 14 per cent over three years, a deal reached with rail unions that looks set to end a wave of rail strikes.

The Asleep union leaders said the deal would end the longest pay dispute in British rail history and urged members to accept it in an upcoming vote.

If agreed, the deal would end one of the last outstanding public sector pay disputes that has gripped the country for the past two years. Ministers reached a 22 per cent pay deal with junior doctors last month.

Asleep, which has staged 18 one-day strikes since the conflict began in June 2022, has demanded significant wage increases to help its members overcome their livelihood crisis.

Aslef leader Mick Whelan said: This is a good proposal, a fair proposal and one that we have always demanded. It is a clean proposal and there is no land grabbing on our terms and conditions that the company and the previous government attempted to do in April last year. We will put the proposal to our members and encourage them to accept it.

“If this proposal is accepted, it will end a long-standing dispute and allow us to move forward with improved service outcomes for passengers,” Transport Minister Louise Haigh said.

The government’s partial retroactive payment proposal is 5% for fiscal years 2022-2023, 4.75% for 2023-2024, and 4.5% for 2024-2025. That’s a total of 14.25% over three years.

In April 2023, the Asleps leadership rejected the previous government's offer of an 8% pay rise over two years, because the deal was tied to significant reforms in working practices.

The previous Conservative government and the rail companies argued that the railways needed to cut costs and that drivers had to make major changes to their working practices to negotiate wages.

Helen Watley, the Conservative shadow transport secretary, said scrapping the working practices reforms would create a financial hole that would only lead to higher fares and taxes.

Most drivers are employed by private companies, which operate rail services under contract with the government.

Three transit unions have launched a rail strike in the summer of 2022, amid a dispute over wage increases and potential changes to work practices as the industry seeks to cut costs as ridership declines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Aslef union was the only one still involved in the dispute after the other major transport unions, the RMT and TSSA, agreed to pay deals to end their dispute with the rail company and public infrastructure management company Network Rail.

The government estimated on Wednesday that the economic cost of the two-year rail strike could total $1 billion, including lost spending in the hotel and retail sectors.

It also released industry estimates that the railroads have lost $850 million in revenue since June 2022 due to strikes by multiple unions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/880389d4-083c-40b0-9810-cdf029828f3c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos