Treasury Adds New Sanctions Targeting Houthi, Hezbollah Business Networks





WASHINGTON Today, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned several companies, individuals, and vessels for their involvement in shipping Iranian commodities, including oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), to Yemen and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on behalf of the network of Said al-Jamal, a Houthi financier backed by the Iran-based Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force (IRGC-QF). OFAC is also updating the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List) entry for the sanctioned vessel ARTURA (IMO: 9150365), which was responsible for shipping cargo for Said al-Jamal, to reflect its name change to OHAR.

Revenues from al-Jamal's network help fund the Houthis' reckless attacks on civilian shipping and infrastructure in the Red Sea, which have had serious consequences for the region and the international community.

“Today’s action underscores our continued commitment to disrupting Iran’s primary source of funding for its regional terrorist proxies like Lebanese Hezbollah and the Houthis,” said Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bradley T. Smith. “Our message is clear: those who seek to fund these groups’ destabilizing activities will be held accountable.”

In addition to today’s action targeting Said al-Jamal’s network, OFAC is also designating Hong Kong-based Kai Heng Long Global Energy Limited for its role in shipping tens of millions of dollars worth of Iranian LPG to Lebanese Hizballah, and is identifying as blocked property four vessels that the company owns and operates.

Today’s action is being taken pursuant to OFAC Executive Order (EO) 13224, as amended. OFAC designated Said al-Jamal pursuant to Executive Order 13224, as amended, on June 10, 2021, for materially assisting, sponsoring, or providing financial, material, or technological support, or goods or services to or in support of the IRGC-QF. OFAC designated the IRGC-QF pursuant to Executive Order 13224 on October 25, 2007, for providing material support to multiple terrorist groups. The U.S. Department of State’s designation of Ansarallah (commonly known as the Houthis) as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT), pursuant to Executive Order 13224, as amended, became effective on February 16, 2024.

Houthi expedition

Said al-Jamal and his network rely on a multitude of shipping companies, vessels, and facilitators to enable the sale and shipment of Iranian raw materials, including oil and petroleum products, to generate revenue for the Houthis and the IRGC-QAR.

The Palau-flagged LPG tanker LPG OM (IMO: 9160475), owned and operated by KDS Shipping Limited, registered in the Marshall Islands, carried several cargoes on behalf of Said al-Jamal. Similarly, the Palau-flagged LPG tanker RAHA GAS (IMO: 8818219), owned by Arafat Shipping Company, registered in the Marshall Islands, shipped millions of dollars worth of LPG falsely identified as having been loaded in the UAE to Yemen on behalf of the al-Jamal network. Indian national Arif Ibrahim Khot is the captain of the RAHA GAS and directed the LPG cargo to Yemen. ONX Trading FZE, a Houthi-affiliated company based in the UAE, facilitated illicit payments related to the al-Jamal network’s shipping operations.

KDS Shipping Limited, Arafat Shipping Company, Arif Ibrahim Khot and ONX Trading FZE are designated pursuant to EO 13224, as amended, for materially assisting, sponsoring or providing financial, material or technological support, or goods or services to or in support of Said al-Jamal. OM LPG is identified as a property in which KDS Shipping Limited has an interest. RAHA GAS is identified as a property in which Arafat Shipping Company has an interest.

Additionally, the Palau-flagged tanker DIVINE POWER (IMO: 9171357), owned and operated by Marshall Islands-registered DP Shipping Limited, shipped millions of dollars worth of fuel oil to the United Arab Emirates on behalf of the al-Jamal network. The DIVINE POWER conducted a ship-to-ship (STS) transfer with the US-sanctioned MEHLE (IMO: 9191711) to facilitate a fuel shipment on behalf of the network. The MEHLE was sanctioned on January 12, 2024, for its role in the Said al-Jamal shipments.

DP Shipping Limited is designated pursuant to EO 13224, as amended, for materially assisting, sponsoring or providing financial, material or technological support, or goods or services to or in support of Said al-Jamal. DIVINE POWER is identified as a property in which DP Shipping Limited has an interest.

Said al-Jamal’s network relies on a variety of foreign shipping agents to facilitate overseas shipments. Malaysia-based Transmarine Navigation (M) SDN. BHD. (Transmarine) provided false documentation for the U.S.-sanctioned DAWN II (IMO: 9185530), falsely showing that the goods on board were of Malaysian, not Iranian, origin. Transmarine was also involved in transporting Iranian goods on board the U.S.-sanctioned RENEEZ (IMO: 9232450) on behalf of Said al-Jamal. United Arab Emirates-based KFD General Trading LLC also assisted the al-Jamal network in arranging a shipment of Iranian goods to the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

Transmarine and KFD General Trading LLC are designated pursuant to EO 13224, as amended, for materially assisting, sponsoring, or providing financial, material or technological support, or goods or services to or in support of Said al-Jamal.

Hezbollah LPG Shipments

Hong Kong-based Kai Heng Long Global Energy Limited is the vessel manager, operator and registered owner of the Swazi-flagged LPG tanker FENGSHUN (IMO: 9007386), formerly known as VENUS 7, as well as the Swazi-flagged LPG tanker VICTORIA (IMO: 9113379), the Swazi-flagged LPG tanker LADY LIBERTY (IMO: 9005065) and the Panamanian-flagged LPG tanker PARVATI (IMO: 8519966), all of which were carrying Iranian LPG.

The Talaqi group, controlled by Lebanese Hezbollah, used the FENGSHUN and the VICTORIA to ship LPG worth tens of millions of dollars from Iran to the PRC. In early July 2024, the FENGSHUN conducted an STS transfer with the VICTORIA in Singapore, which eventually delivered the cargo to the PRC.

The U.S. Department of State designated Hizballah as a SDGT under EO 13224 on October 31, 2001. The U.S. Department of the Treasury designated Talaqi Group under EO 13224 on September 4, 2019, for being owned or controlled by Lebanese Hizballah official Muhammad Qasim al-Bazzal. Al-Bazzal was designated under EO 13224 on November 20, 2018, for acting on behalf of Lebanese Hizballah to oversee the operations of several front companies, such as Talaqi Group, that enable Lebanese Hizballah to move and sell Iranian petroleum products and other raw materials for profit.

Kai Heng Long Global Energy Limited is designated pursuant to EO 13224, as amended, for materially assisting, sponsoring or providing financial, material or technological support, or goods or services to or in support of the Talaqi Group. The FENGSHUN, VICTORIA, LADY LIBERTY and PARVATI properties are identified as properties in which Kai Heng Long Global Energy Limited has an interest.

CONSEQUENCES OF SANCTIONS

As a result of today’s decision, all property and interests in property of the individuals and entities named above, and any entity owned, directly or indirectly, 50% or more by them, individually or together with other blocked persons, that is in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons must be blocked and reported to OFAC. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or otherwise exempted, OFAC regulations generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons or in the United States (including transactions transiting the United States) that involve property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons.

In addition, financial institutions and other persons that engage in certain transactions or activities with sanctioned entities and persons may be subject to sanctions or enforcement action. The prohibitions include any contribution to or provision of funds, goods or services by, to or for the benefit of any designated person, or the receipt of any contribution to or provision of funds, goods or services from any such person.

In addition, engaging in certain transactions with the persons and entities designated today carries a risk of secondary sanctions under EO 13224, as amended. Under this authority, OFAC may prohibit or impose strict conditions on the opening or maintenance in the United States of a correspondent or payable account by a foreign financial institution that knowingly conducts or facilitates a large transaction on behalf of an SDGT.

The strength and integrity of OFAC sanctions stem not only from OFAC’s ability to designate and add individuals to the SDN List, but also from its willingness to remove individuals from the SDN List in accordance with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to effect positive behavioral change. For more information on the process for requesting removal from an OFAC list, including the SDN List, please refer to OFAC’s 897 FAQ here. For detailed information on the process for submitting a request to remove an OFAC sanctions list, please click here.

View identifying information for individuals and entities designated today.

