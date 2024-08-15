Four hospitalized, two dead after Minneapolis apartment building fire near US Bank Stadium





MINNEAPOLIS — Four people are in serious condition and two are dead after a three-alarm fire tore through a downtown Minneapolis apartment building Wednesday night.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said crews arrived at the scene around 9:42 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of South 11th Street and East 15th Avenue in the Elliot Park neighborhood, about four blocks south of U.S. Bank Stadium.

Deputy Fire Chief Melanie Rucker said crews discovered the fire on the third floor and firefighters used ladders to “rescue several residents who were hanging from their apartment windows at the rear of the building.”

Rucker said two adults and a teenager were hospitalized with burns, and another adult was treated for smoke inhalation. All four people are in serious condition, authorities said.

On Thursday, firefighters were notified that one of the apartment building’s residents, an “elderly man,” was missing. Firefighters searched his apartment and found him dead in the rubble. During the search, firefighters located a second person dead on the fourth floor under the rubble from the roof collapse. The deaths mark the second and third fire deaths of the year, the department said.

The two bodies were found more than a day after the initial response to the fire.

WCCO

Teams plan to return Friday to continue their search with cadaver dogs, city officials said.

WCCO spoke with a resident shortly after finding his dog.

“Our dog Coco, our brown Labrador, was in the fire for about two hours, maybe two and a half hours. We almost gave up, but we’re praying and hoping to see her again,” said Hokiscala resident Cante Ma Yuha Metcalf. “But 15 minutes ago, she came out. And apparently, she has no wheezing, no lung problems. They gave her an oxygen tank for a long time and she’s responding pretty well, so I’m very grateful for that.”

Rucker said 45 firefighters were on scene battling the blaze and saving lives.

Two buses and the Red Cross were mobilized to help the evacuated residents. It is still unclear how the fire started.

Ryan Thompson lost everything in the fire.

“It sucks, everything that was in there is gone,” Thompson said.

Thompson was out to dinner with his family and was shocked to see flames shooting from the roof of the four-story building.

Pets and residents were trapped inside.

Video shows people escaping burning building in Minneapolis 01:55

Videos filmed by passersby show residents climbing out of second-floor windows and climbing down ladders to safety.

For about 30 people, the place they once called home is doomed and all that remains are charred furniture and memories.

Thompson said he only had the clothes on his body, but was grateful to have his life.

“We can't do anything but keep going,” he said.

More information on CBS News

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. A 21-year veteran of WCCO-TV, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/news/downtown-minneapolis-apartment-building-fire-elliot-park-11th-avenue-south/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos