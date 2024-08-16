Clearance? Amazon Granted Test Flight Permit for Delivery Drones in UK | Courier/Delivery Industry





Amazon has been granted permission to test drones in the UK beyond the line of sight of a human pilot, paving the way for the company to use the machines to deliver packages to homes.

The online retailer is one of six entities taking part in a pilot led by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), with other projects also underway including offshore wind farm inspections, air traffic control, police operations and emergency medical supplies deliveries.

Kirkwall Airport on the Orkney Islands is one of several projects testing whether drones and other aircraft can operate safely with each other.

Regulators are seeking to set rules for widespread use of drones, and said any plans would involve using advanced technologies for tasks including searching and detecting other aircraft in controlled environments.

The tests will collect key safety data, including how the drone detects and avoids other aircraft, what electronic signals it sends to make itself visible to other airspace users, and how it communicates with air traffic control.

Sophie O’Sullivan, CAA’s head of future flight, said: These groundbreaking trials are a significant step forward in the safe integration of drones into UK airspace.

We support projects ranging from consumer deliveries to critical infrastructure inspections, collecting essential data needed to shape future policies and regulations.

Our aim is to make drone operations beyond visual line of sight a safe and routine reality, contributing to the modernisation of UK airspace and bringing new technologies to the skies.

An Amazon Prime Air drone before the project was scaled back in 2013. Photo: Reuters

Amazon said last year that it wanted to launch a drone home delivery service in the UK and Italy by the end of 2024.

The company already offers drone delivery services in Rocky Mountain, California, and College Station, Texas.

But it’s been nearly eight years since the tech company announced it had completed its first commercial drone delivery in Cambridge. The company scaled back its UK operations, Prime Air, its drone division, in 2021.

David Carbone, vice president and general manager of Prime Air, said: “It is important that operators like us have clear regulatory requirements to enable and scale new technologies like drone delivery to customers in the UK.”

We appreciate your cooperation with the CAA to clarify the regulations that support commercial drone delivery.

