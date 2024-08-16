UK property developer sues PwC over negligent tax advice





Unlock Editors Digest for free

FT editor Rula Khalaf picks his favourite articles from this weekly newsletter.

A British property developer has taken PwC to the High Court in London, claiming the Big Four accounting firm gave it negligent tax advice that resulted in a $3 million bill from the UK tax authorities.

Revelan, a commercial property developer previously backed by U.S. investment management firm Ares, is seeking about $6.6 million in damages, claiming the consulting firm failed to accurately calculate the taxes the group would have to pay over a five-year period, according to court documents obtained by the Financial Times.

The documents show that some of the mistakes PwC admitted in its letter to HM Revenue & Customs resulted in Revelan slapping a total bill of $3 million on the tax authority. The bill included unpaid tax, unpaid interest and late payment charges.

This is the latest in a series of lawsuits against Big Four consulting firms over their tax advice work. Last month, rival EY settled a case with HMRC over allegations that it made misrepresentations during settlement talks with the tax authority.

In the PwC case, the firm admitted its advice to Revelan was flawed in a letter to HMRC dated March 2023, a fact disclosed in court documents.

The Big Four accounting firms said that our client's tax issues were complex, and unfortunately the mistake was overlooked because the tax issues were quite complex.

The report added: “Our clients have historically taken due care in preparing their tax returns with advice from PwC and we believe that no further steps could have been taken to prevent these errors from occurring.”

We therefore consider that this error was a result of an error committed by PwC despite the Client exercising reasonable care, and not a result of any negligence on the Client's part.

The case against PwC, set out in a 64-page court document including eight appendices, centers on the firm's alleged miscalculation of Revelan's tax liabilities and its failure to properly index the so-called tax write-down value of the group's assets while acting as an advisor.

In a March 2023 letter, PwC said a previous error had resulted in additional indexing deductions being claimed on various property disposals, which had resulted in increased capital losses on a number of property disposals.

Revelan alleged that PwC failed to exercise reasonable skill and care in providing tax compliance and consulting services, acted negligently and breached the duty of care owed by PwC to companies within its group.

The lawsuit is the first major suit brought against PwC's UK business since former PwC consulting leader Marco Amitrano took over as senior partner in July.

PwC, which has yet to file a defense with the court, said: “We will vigorously defend this claim.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/faea9b00-eadd-4eeb-a9c5-c42d830957b5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos