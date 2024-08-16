



Nigel Farage appears to be the highest-paid MP, earning around $1.2 million a year from GB News.

In her first interest filing for the new parliament, the Reform UK MP declared she earns $97,900 a month as a presenter on GB News, a channel co-owned by hedge fund billionaire Paul Marshall.

Farage also revealed that his trip to the US on July 17, following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, cost him $32,000 and was funded by Thai cryptocurrency investor Christopher Harbon, who had previously donated millions to the Brexit Party. The purpose was reportedly to support his near-death friend and to represent Clacton on the world stage.

An additional 9,250 travelled to the national conservative conference in Brussels in April, funded by George Cottrell, Farage's informal adviser.

Cottrell, one of Farage’s associates, was convicted of providing money laundering services on the dark web and spent eight months in a US prison in 2017. The crime was committed in 2014, before Cottrell worked for the anti-EU party or Farage.

The MPs’ social media earnings were also revealed, with him earning $1,550 through X, $853 through Meta and $4,000 from Cameo videos. The MP for Clacton earns $4,000 a month from the Daily Telegraph.

Joe Mowham, founder of the Good Law Project, said: When you look at these figures, you wonder if Nigel Farage has jumped to the top of the list of Clacton’s highest earners. Good for him, but it’s not really a public service, is it?

The previous highest-paid MP was Tory MP Geoffrey Cox, who also works as a lawyer. He earns $293,400 from law firm Withers and was paid $379,000 in July by the Indian Chamber of Commerce for work he did between 2016 and 2018.

The latest register of interests also revealed that Keir Starmer received four tickets to a Taylor Swift concert from the Football Association, worth $4,000, after the prime minister previously raised eyebrows over the 76,000 freebies and hospitality he received while in opposition.

In terms of donations, the register revealed huge amounts of cash given to new MPs by the Labour Together thinktank, previously run by Starmers political strategist Morgan McSweeney. The Starmerite organisation, funded by private donors, has given almost $900,000 to the general election campaigns of 106 MPs.

The donations, usually between $5,000 and $10,000, went primarily to candidates who had not yet entered Congress. Only seven members of Congress had won seats before the election.

Almost half of the 211 newly elected Labour MPs received campaign contributions from Labour Together, now led by former MP Jonathan Ashworth, who replaced Josh Simons as MP.

In addition to supporting the general election campaign, Labour paid for staff or research services for 10 ministers last year, including Rachel Reeves, Yvette Cooper and David Lammy.

