Strike at US East Coast ports could be 'lifeline' for shipping companies





Photo: ILA

By Mike Wackett 08/19/2024

With each passing week, the risk of a dockworkers' strike on the East Coast and Gulf Coast increases; but ILA President Harold Daggett's promise that his union members will take to the streets on October 1 may be a glimmer of hope for ocean carriers.

Carriers privately admit that the supply chain disruption caused by the strike could be the antidote to a collapse in rates in the final quarter of the year.

Spot container rates from Asia to the U.S. East Coast have stabilized at about $9,000 per 40-foot, and from Asia to the U.S. West Coast at about $6,000 per 40-foot, up 150% and 170%, respectively, from a year ago. So there is a long way to go to lower if demand weakens significantly.

Indeed, a carrier contact recently told Loadstar that the mere threat of a strike at U.S. East Coast ports had been the primary factor in the recent surge in transpacific rates, and that a full-scale strike would see us through the winter.

Of course, operators will publicly say that they will do everything they can to adjust their networks to mitigate the impact of any industrial action, but the uncertainty will weigh on prices.

An early peak season caused by nervous shippers pre-loading holiday season products has exposed carriers to the reality of overcapacity on major trade lanes, despite ongoing Red Sea disruptions.

This year, the fleet is expected to accommodate 3.2 million TEUs of newbuild capacity, on top of the 2.5 million TEUs added in 2023. So far, all of this has been absorbed by growing demand for front-end containers and the domino effect of port congestion and subsequent container pool movements.

Even taking into account the additional tonnage needed to reroute ships around the Cape of Good Hope, most analysts predicted a serious overcapacity situation would emerge earlier this year, given the sheer number of new ships hitting the water. However, due to an earlier-than-usual peak season, the problem now looks likely to impact carriers in the final quarter and first three months of 2025, just as a dramatic shift in the alliance’s composition is taking place.

It follows that weak demand is not the ideal time for carriers to test the loyalty of shippers who have seen short- and long-term contracts abused by companies profiting from the lucrative spot market.

Meanwhile, the same carrier contact told The Loadstar that they had been stunned by the strength of demand in June and July on the transpacific and Asia-Europe trades, and that it felt like the Covid period was coming back.

The fear now is that the early peak season could make the next traditional off-peak season weaker than normal, with obvious consequences for freight rates.

Privately, however, carriers may be encouraged by Mr Daggett's remarks, which said: “We will not entertain any discussions about extending the current contract, and we are not interested in any assistance from outside agencies that would interfere with our negotiations.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theloadstar.com/us-east-coast-port-strike-would-be-a-spot-rate-lifeline-for-ocean-carriers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos