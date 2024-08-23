U.S. Justice Department Sues RealPage, Alleging It Enabled Rental Price Fixing





The Justice Department filed an antitrust complaint Friday against RealPage, a property management software provider, accusing it of enabling collusion among landlords to inflate rents for millions of Americans.

The complaint alleges that the Richardson, Texas-based company and its competitors engaged in a price-fixing scheme by sharing sensitive, nonpublic information that RealPage’s algorithmic pricing software used to generate price recommendations. The company replaced competition with rent coordination to the detriment of tenants across the United States, monopolizing the market through its revenue management software that was used by landlords to maximize rental costs, the complaint says.

The Justice Department is joined by the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington. The complaint alleges that RealPage violated Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Act, an antitrust law.

“Americans should not have to pay more rent because a company found a new way to collude with landlords to break the law,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement Friday. “We assert that RealPage’s pricing algorithm allows landlords to share confidential and competitively sensitive information and align their rents. Using software as a sharing mechanism does not immunize this system from Sherman Act liability, and the Justice Department will continue to aggressively enforce antitrust laws and protect the American people from those who violate them.”

Study names Riverside as fifth worst community for rent increases in US 02:40

Assistant Attorney General Lisa Monaco said RealPage violated a centuries-old law in a modern way, using an AI-powered algorithm to coordinate rental prices, “undermining competition and fairness for consumers.”

“Training a machine to break the law is breaking the law. Today’s action makes clear that we will use every legal tool at our disposal to ensure accountability for anticompetitive behavior fueled by technology,” she said in a statement.

RealPage says the allegations against the company are false and insists that RealPage customers decide their own rental prices and can override the algorithm's recommendations. The company added that it uses data responsibly.

“RealPage's revenue management software is specifically designed to comply with the law, and we have a history of working constructively with the DOJ to demonstrate that,” a company spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News.

The lawsuit comes as Americans struggle to afford basic necessities from housing to groceries, with high housing costs contributing to persistent inflation.

“As Americans struggle to afford housing, RealPage is facilitating coordination among landlords to raise rents,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division. “Today, we filed an antitrust lawsuit against RealPage to make housing more affordable for millions of people across the country. Competition, not RealPage, should determine the price Americans pay to rent their homes.”

RealPage acknowledged that its product was designed to maximize profits for homeowners, the complaint said, describing it as “promoting every possible opportunity to raise prices.”

One landlord praised RealPage's software, saying he liked it because the algorithm “uses proprietary data from other subscribers to suggest rents and terms. It's classic price-rigging…”

— Robert Legare of CBS News contributed reporting

More information on CBS News

Megan Cerullo

Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering small business, the workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/realpage-lawsuit-price-fixing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos